The Supreme Court appears divided on Donald Trump's immunity





THE PETITIONER in Trump v. United States was not present on April 25 when the Supreme Court considered whether he and other ex-presidents should be granted immunity from criminal liability for their official actions while in office . Rather than sitting on One First Street, among Italian marble and red velvet, Donald Trump sat in a less august courtroom in New York, where he faces state charges for allegedly concealed secret payments to an adult film star.

A victory in Trump's case against the United States would not help him in New York, as these alleged crimes took place on the eve of the 2016 election, before he became president. Nor would his success before the Supreme Court allow him to escape charges in Florida related to classified documents that alleged mismanagement occurred after he left office. Yet a dose of immunity would mean an end to the most serious case against Mr. Trump: federal charges brought by Jack Smith, the special prosecutor, that he conspired to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

Two lower courts rejected Mr. Trump’s request for blanket immunity. In February, a three-judge appeals court panel wrote that fully immunizing presidents who have left office would run counter to the judiciary's primary constitutional duty to do justice in criminal prosecutions. But the nearly three-hour Supreme Court hearing, which has long resembled more of a graduate seminar on presidential power than a legal proceeding, made clear that the justices think the legal question is far away to be clear.

John Sauer, Mr. Trump's lawyer, warned that an imminent threat of prosecution after leaving office would distort the president's decision-making and paralyze him while in office. Without full immunity, he suggested, Barack Obama could be charged today with murder for erroneous drone strikes and, eventually, President Joe Biden could be held criminally responsible for letting immigrants cross the border. This is no way to run an executive branch, Mr. Sauer insisted.

But Mr. Sauers' plea sparked skepticism among the judges. Chief Justice John Roberts asked whether a president who appoints an ambassador after accepting a bribe could be prosecuted after leaving office. Mr. Sauers responded that corruption is not within the scope of official presidential conduct, which did not satisfy the leader. But appointing an ambassador certainly falls within the president's official responsibilities, he said, demonstrating the difficulty of disentangling the two components of the act. That led Justice Sonia Sotomayor to resurrect a hypothetical scenario from the appeals court hearing: How about using a Navy SEAL team to assassinate a political rival? When Mr. Sauer said that a president could not be held responsible for such an official act, Justice Sotomayor, with Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson supporting him, said Americas' founders never imagined that ex-presidents would be immune from prosecution for criminal acts committed for personal gain. . Constitution framers toyed with the idea of ​​granting such a mantle to presidents, Justice Sotomayor said, and chose not to do so.

Two issues emerged as the judges' main concerns. First, which of Mr. Trump's alleged actions are considered official (and therefore potentially immune) and which are private (and therefore a legitimate basis for criminal prosecution)? Second, more generally, what principles should judges use to discern the difference, and through what type of judicial process?

Mr. Sauer acknowledged early on that many of Jack Smith's allegations against Mr. Trump fell into the private category. He admitted that knowingly spreading false claims of election fraud and conspiring with a private attorney to file false allegations are both private and therefore actionable acts. In contrast, meeting with the Justice Department to determine who will be the acting U.S. attorney general is an official act, Mr. Sauer said, and should not result in criminal liability.

Justice Elena Kagan also pressed Mr. Sauer on how to draw those lines. She was appalled by his assertion that Mr. Trump was acting officially when he urged Arizona lawmakers to hold a hearing on voter fraud and when he worked with Republican Party officials to organize fraudulent lists presidential electors. And it put Mr. Sauer in an uncomfortable position where he conceded that perhaps presidents could not be held responsible for plotting coups or sharing nuclear secrets with foreign governments.

Neither these extraordinary admissions nor the meticulous presentation of Michael Dreeben, who opposed Mr. Trump's plea, deterred conservative judges from upholding a rigorous reading of presidential power. Justices Samuel Alito, Neil Gorsuch and Clarence Thomas all appeared to lean heavily in favor of Mr. Trump, although they did not lean toward granting absolute immunity. And Justice Brett Kavanaugh defended an idea recently floated in conservative legal circles that only criminal laws containing a clear statement referring to the president can limit a president's conduct. But only two criminal statutes fit that bill, Mr. Dreeben said, and so, under Judge Kavanaugh's reading, the entire body of federal criminal law, including the offenses of bribery, sedition and murder, would be forbidden.

As Justice William Brennan said, with five votes you can do anything on the Supreme Court. Four justices appear determined to give Mr. Trump enough of a victory for his election theft case to be scuttled. (That would happen if delays resulting from an instruction to lower courts to determine which alleged acts by Mr. Trump are considered private push trials to start after the November presidential election. If he wins, Mr. Trump could end the litigation.) Four others, The quartet of women appear to want to allow the trial to begin, one way or another. Judge Amy Coney Barrett raised the specter of an immediate start and was the only jurist to address the elephant in the courtroom: Mr. Smith's concern for speed.

That makes Chief Justice Roberts, whose skeptical questions of Mr. Dreeben offset his concerns about Mr. Sauers' position, the likely deciding vote. The nuances and divisions revealed during the hearing can make it difficult to resolve the case quickly. The decision could be made in a few weeks, if not before the end of June.

