In secret trial, former tabloid editor Pecker details plan to help TrumpExBulletin





Former President Trump speaks with reporters after his secret trial in New York was adjourned for Thursday.

Mark Peterson/Pool/AFP via Getty Images

NEW YORK The former National Enquirer publisher told New York prosecutors he killed stories that could have hurt Donald Trump during the former president's 2016 White House campaign.

David Pecker, the tabloid's former editor, detailed how Keith Davidson, a news broker, broke the story in June 2016 about Karen McDougal, a playboy model, who said she had an affair with Trump. The Enquirer was inclined to believe her, Pecker said, and sent an editor to speak to McDougal.

Pecker said that Michael Cohen, Trump's personal lawyer at the time, called him several times during the meeting with McDougal, and that Pecker himself called Trump after the meeting.

Pecker's testimony Thursday came on the same day the U.S. Supreme Court heard arguments on whether Trump had absolute immunity from prosecution for his actions in the White House.

Jurors in Trump's secret New York trial Thursday heard details from Pecker about secret payments, buried stories and, most importantly, insight into how the former president acted to control information about his past in the lead-up to the 2016 presidential election.

Pecker said Trump told him, “Karen is a good girl” and asked him what he should do? Pecker said he told Trump, “You should buy the story and take it off the market.”

American Media Inc., which later published the Enquirer, made the payment. Pecker says Cohen promised to repay him for his actions, telling him, “Don't worry, I'm your friend. The boss will take care of it.” Pecker's account suggests that Trump had intimate knowledge of the secret payments from the start.

Prosecutor Joshua Steinglass explained to Pecker a number of machinations made by the publisher to keep the payments secret, and how Pecker was growing increasingly nervous, as his plan was for Trump to pay him back before the end of the quarter, here on September 30, 2016. this would never appear in the books.

Pecker said he understood this could be considered an illegal contribution to a corporate camp. But when September turned into October, the other shoe dropped in the form of Stormy Daniels.

The adult film star came to the Enquirer through the same information broker who brought McDougal to them. Pecker says he didn't want his business to be associated with a porn star.

“I don’t do it, period,” he remembers saying.

In the end, Cohen paid Stormy Daniels himself. Trump's reimbursement of Cohen became the basis for the 34 counts of falsifying business records in the case. Trump has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Pecker claimed his actions culminated in a “thank you” dinner hosted by Trump at the White House in 2017. Prosecutors showed a photo of the two walking in front of the White House, taken at the time Trump asked him: “How How are you Karen? »

Pecker was cross-examined by Emil Bove, the defense attorney. Bove noted that AMI, the National Enquirer's parent company at the time, had long been committed to checkbook journalism. He said the tabloid bought negative stories about celebrities, for example golfer Tiger Woods, and promised to kill the story so Woods would agree to appear on the cover.

Bove mentioned other politicians the National Enquirer captured stories for, like former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger, the former bodybuilder and movie star.

Pecker said the relationship with Trump had been “mutually beneficial” long before the campaign where he was their most popular celebrity.

In 2018, Pecker was granted immunity in exchange for providing federal prosecutors with information about the payments. American Media, Inc. then admitted to helping arrange payments to McDougal and then being sold amid the scandal of their involvement in the Trump campaign and federal investigations.

Cross-examination of Pecker continues Friday.

