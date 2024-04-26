'Tight slap on Indian opposition bloc': PM Modi hails Supreme Court verdict on EVMs – India News





Hours after the Supreme Court rejected all petitions seeking 100 per cent verification of votes from electronic voting machines (EVMs) with their paper voter verification records (VVPATs), Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed the verdict, saying it was a severe slap in the face to the opposition bloc. INDIA. He said the opposition must apologize for committing the sin of creating distrust in electronic voting machines (EVMs). Read also:We cannot control elections, says Supreme Court, reserves order in VVPAT case Gurgaon constituency Haryana Lok Sabha Election 2024: Election date, voting, candidates, results News Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 2: Polling underway in Ghaziabad, Noida among 8 constituencies in UP Lok Sabha Election 2024: Phalodi Satta Bazar predicts BJP's hopes will never come true Thane Maharashtra Lok Sabha Constituency Election 2024 Result Date, Voting, Counting, Candidates While addressing an election rally in Bihar's Araria Lok Sabha constituency, he lashed out at the opposition for trying to “steal” reservations meant for OBCs, SCs and STs. for the sake of their preferred Muslim vote bank.” Prime Minister Modi alleged that when the Congress, RJD and other Indian bloc parties were in power, the poor, backward and Dalits were deprived of their votes through polling booth capture. But since the introduction of electronic voting machines, they can no longer do this. So, they started spreading distrust against EVMs, he said. Read also:We all know what happened, says SC as it calls for cross-checking with VVPAT slips “But today, the highest court of the country has delivered a verdict a few hours earlier, which is a severe slap (karara tamacha) on these parties,” Modi said referring to Supreme CourtToday's verdict on cross-vote verification. Modi also accused the grand old party of “stealing” reservations meant for OBCs and diverting the benefits to benefit Muslims in Karnataka, where the party holds power. He claimed that the Congress was seeking to replicate this “conspiracy” across the country, including in Bihar, where its ally has remained silent on the issue in the southern state. Attacking the previous Manmohan Singh-led government at the Centre, accusing it of giving 'acquiescence' to Muslim reservations. He further criticized Congress and its “ecosystem” for “trying to intimidate me, without success.” Targeting the Congress manifesto on the grounds that it bore the “imprint of the Muslim League”, Modi reiterated the party's “injustice towards Hindus”. “I say that the poor have the first rights to the country's resources. The Congress, RJD and their allies say the first demand is about their vote bank. They want to steal your belongings, even women’s mangalsutras,” the Prime Minister said.

