Carrie Johnson Unveils Handmade Gift for Son Wilf and Admires His Incredible Painting Skills





Carrie Johnson is hard at work preparing as she aims to ensure thathis eldest, Wilf, will have an unforgettable fourth birthday when he reaches that milestone on Monday. In her Instagram Stories, the wife of former Prime Minister Boris Johnson, showed off the incredible gift she ordered for her young boy, with designers from Harry's Original Timber Shop handcrafting a fire truck out of wood so the youngster can play inside. Check out the design in the clip below! WATCH: Carrie Johnson Reveals Son Wilf's Incredible Birthday Present “Thank you @harrysoriginal for making this for Wilf's birthday,” she said in the caption. “All I have to do now is paint it on time and without the birthday boy seeing it!“ Carrie then updated her followers on her progress after finishing the first coat of paint, and it was certainly happening. The exterior featured a bright red for the main part with a yellow scale and steering wheel and black wheels. ©Instagram Carrie painted the incredible gift for her young son However, it wasn't all plain sailing for the mother-of-three as she revealed she was looking after baby Frank while also taking up her DIY business, and the toddler had started teething. Alongside Wilf, Carrie is also mother to her daughter Romy, two, and Frank, aged nine months. The family also took in a few ducklings, although the political consultant said earlier in the week that one of them, Donny, had died. ©Instagram Carrie is a loving mother to her children “Don didn’t make it,” Carrie wrote. “We all knew from the moment he was born that he wasn't right, but it still makes me very sad. Nature is cruel, RIP darling Donny.” Another sad photo saw Donny snuggling up to one of the other little ducklings. “A rather depressing update from Donny. He still isn't eating and while the other two gorgeous ones are jumping around, splashing their water bowls and munching on their chicken crumbs, Donny seems very lethargic, sitting very still in the corner. Carrie recently shared some sad news “He's also about 2/3 the size of the others now. They're growing and he's not. Boris doesn't think he'll make it through the night. *Sigh. I'm going to give him lots of love and attention today .and make him feel and will make him as comfortable as possible. SEE:Carrie Johnson shares touching photo from inside 3.5 million family mansion WOW:Carrie Johnson impresses in flattering jeans in stunning family home photo The Johnsons are already the proud owners of a family of ducks that live in their sprawling, nearly five-acre home garden. The pets were gifted by their neighbors shortly after they moved in and Romy and Wilfred are often photographed by their proud mum walking down to the garden pond.

