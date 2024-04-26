The Supreme Court appears ready to protect the presidency and Donald Trump





At a quarter to ten on Thursday morning at the United States Supreme Court, the current and several former U.S. attorneys general crowded into the well between the attorneys' tables and the front rows, shaking hands with attorneys who were preparing to make their pleadings. and chat with veteran journalists who have covered the Court for decades. Special counsel Jack Smith entered and took his seat. A US marshal severely silenced some prominent figures, and they remained silent.

This was the third argument brought before the Court in three months regarding Donald Trump's attempt to overturn his defeat in the 2020 presidential election. This one (Trump v. United States) concerned his assertion that the Smith's lawsuit against him for election interference (United States v. Trump) was to be dropped because a former president is exempt from criminal liability for any official act he took while in office. When the justices took their seats at 10 a.m. and looked around the not-quite-full courtroom, their grumpy faces seemed to reflect the Trump weariness many Americans feel.

As the justices waded through nearly three hours of arguments, my mind shifted into split-screen mode: the gray decorum of the constitutional debate over executive power in Washington, D.C., and the sordid vivacity of Trump's criminal trial over money secret that was happening at the same time. At New York. Trump himself was not present at the Supreme Court hearing, as he was scheduled to be present as a defendant in a Lower Manhattan criminal courtroom, where David Pecker, the former publisher of the National Enquirer , testified that, in order to help Trump's 2016 campaign. , he paid one hundred and fifty thousand dollars for a Playboy models story about having sex with Trump, with no intention of publishing it, and demanded a refund from Trump. The contrast between the two proceedings could not have better highlighted the distinction the justices were grappling with that day: between the person who is president and the institution of the presidency.

Without presidential immunity from criminal prosecution, there can be no presidency as we know it, Trump lawyer John Sauer began. His brief argued that a denial of criminal immunity would de facto incapacitate any future president through blackmail and extortion while in office, and condemn him to years of post-term trauma. in the hands of political opponents. The rhetoric was histrionic, but each justice seemed to take seriously the concern that a sitting president fearing future personal liability would harm his ability to fulfill his constitutional duties. This concern led the Supreme Court, in 1982, to hold that a president is forever and absolutely immune from civil suits for damages for any official act he undertakes as president. The Justice Department has also long held that the president cannot be criminally prosecuted for federal crimes while in office, although it assumes he is not entirely immune from prosecution once once he leaves office.

In this case, Trump is asserting that the same concerns that justify the president's absolute immunity from civil damages suits for his official acts also justify absolute criminal immunity for his official acts. The government emphasizes that while the likelihood of a former president being attacked in a myriad of civil suits warrants blanket immunity, the risk of unwarranted criminal prosecution by the Justice Department is not that worrisome, because federal prosecutors are regulated by legal and ethical standards that constitute sufficient safeguards. Justice Alito, who noted that he had worked at the Justice Department for a long time, was skeptical that this was enough to protect former presidents.

Michael Dreeben, defending the government, said: “The Framers knew too well the dangers of a king who could do no wrong. At this point, Justice Elena Kagan asked Sauer whether a president who ordered the military to carry out a coup would be immune from prosecution. After an uncomfortable silence, he replied: “I think it will depend on the circumstances if it is an official act. When Kagan asked flatly: “Is this an official act?” he said that might very well be the case, but that it would depend on the specific facts and context.

Although at first glance there appeared to be a huge gap between Trump's position and that of the Justice Department, it turned out to not be that big. Both sides clearly agree that a former president can be prosecuted for his or her unofficial or personal actions. Trump even admits that some of the behavior Smith alleged in the indictment, such as conspiring with private attorneys to create fraudulent voter rolls, are unofficial acts, meaning that if Smith decided to pursue only those allegations , Trump would not claim any immunity. Additionally, the government agrees with Trump that certain official acts are central to the power that the Constitution vests exclusively in the president, such as the power of pardon, the power to recognize foreign nations, the power to veto over legislation, the power to make appointments. , and that Congress cannot regulate them at all, meaning that it would be unconstitutional to prosecute the president under federal criminal laws that interfere with that power.

The remaining dispute concerns official acts of the president that fall outside this core of exclusive presidential power; Trump maintains that these acts benefit from criminal immunity; the government, that they are not. Given the concerns the judges expressed during questioning and the Justice Department's moderate stance, the justices will likely impose some limits on the ability to prosecute a former president. The court's decision will have little practical effect on Smith's lawsuit against Trump, because the chances of a trial being completed by the November election, even in the most accelerated scenarios, are slim. Smith's best hope, however, may be to move quickly with allegations that both sides are colluding over unofficial actions by Trump.

A clue that the justices were going to take their time and resist the pressure of the election schedule was that, during hours of oral argument, none of them mentioned Trump's name. His name was mentioned exactly once by Sauer and by Dreeben only in reference to a case called Trump v. Hawaii. Sauers' opening statement names George W. Bush, Barack Obama and Joe Biden, but not Trump. And discussions about the president tended to default to an abstract president, a hypothetical president, or several former presidents other than Trump. It was as if there was an unspoken understanding of He Who Shall Not Be Named.

Another indicator that the Court will not face any plans to resolve this suit before November is the conservative justices' insistence that Trump (again, unnamed) did not concern them. Justice Alito: I want to talk about this in the abstract, because what is before us, of course, involves this particular case, which is extremely important, but whatever we decide, it will apply to all future presidents. Justice Gorsuch: I am not concerned about this case, but I am concerned about future uses of the criminal law to target political opponents. Justice Kavanaugh: Like Justice Gorsuch, I am not focused on the here and now of this case. I am very concerned about the future.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newyorker.com/news/our-columnists/the-supreme-court-appears-poised-to-protect-the-presidency-and-donald-trump The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos