Court bans Imran's outbursts against 'institutions' – Journal





The former prime minister and his partner were ordered to refrain from criticizing the army and the justice system; media asked not to highlight inflammatory remarks Government follows pre-partition protocols to protect confidential documents, IHC observes in encryption case

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court in Islamabad on Thursday ordered former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi to refrain from speaking out against the establishment and the judiciary, and also asked the media to do not highlight political or inflammatory statements made by the accused.

Justice Rana Nasir Javed, while ruling on a petition seeking a fair trial in the Al-Qadir Trust case, barred the PTI founder and his wife from speaking out against the institutions.

According to the court order, Imran Khan has issued provocative political statements against senior officials of state institutions, including the military and the judiciary, which not only disrupts judicial decorum but amounts to also to obstruct judicial functions such as the exercise of justice.

The court also asked the prosecution, the accused and his defense lawyer not to make political or inflammatory statements that could disrupt the decorum of the court.

The judge also asked journalists to refrain from publishing political and inflammatory stories targeting state institutions and officials and to adhere to the guidelines of the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra), which prohibit discuss pending matters.

The former prime minister took photos of the facility during his interactions with the media in the courtroom. Recently, the temporary courtroom was restructured and the administration increased the height of the partitions to nine feet.

Initially, there was no partition and the room was divided into three parts; one reserved for Mr Khan and his legal team, the second for journalists and the third for the general public. Last Friday, the presiding judge ordered prison authorities to remove unnecessary walls erected in the makeshift courtroom inside the prison.

Encryption case

While hearing the encryption case, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) observed that the government followed pre-sharing protocols to secure its confidential documents.

IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq made the observations while hearing the appeals of former Prime Minister Imran Khan and Shah Mehmood Qureshi against their conviction in the encryption case.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Farooq and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb resumed hearing on the appeals. FIA special prosecutors Hamid Ali Shah and Syed Zulfiqar Abbas Naqvi appeared before the court. Justice Farooq asked how old the codes of the cipher and ancillary documents were.

The lawyer responded that some of the documents dated to 2003 and a few dated back to the period before the partition and were amended in 1964. The encryption booklet was updated in 2003, he said , asking the court to review the case in light of security protocols, physical possession of the classified cable and witness statements.

The court asked whether Mr Qureshi was also facing charges of misplacement of the figure and asked the prosecutor to explain the matter in sequential order.

In explaining the requirements for keeping the document safe, the prosecutor argued that Mr Khan had not returned the copy. Justice Aurangzeb questioned whether the prosecution had taken action against those who failed to return the code on time. The prosecutor replied that he would answer this question at the next hearing. The court adjourned the hearing until April 30.

Published in Dawn, April 26, 2024

Published in Dawn, April 26, 2024

