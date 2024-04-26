Jokowi hands over issuance of unfinished land certificates to next president





JAKARTA – President Joko Widodo said he would submit the issues of issuing or distributing land certificates to the next president, if they could not be completed this year. “Those who finish will leave the new president, less criticism, less and more (yes, editor's note),” said President Joko Widodo when handing over land certificates in Cilacap, Central Java, Tuesday, January 2. Jokowi said that based on estimates, land certificate completion affairs throughout Indonesia could be completed under his leadership. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the target for completing land certificates must be delayed by one year. “My guess is if there is no COVID, it will be over. But entertainment (there is) COVID, quit, maybe a year back, maybe in 2025 it will all be completed across the country,” he said. “Next year there may still be 6 million (uncertified plots) across Indonesia, but I hope this can also be resolved. We want this to be “deadly” so that next year it can be completed,” the president said. handing over land certificates to the people of East Java Province in Sidoarjo, East Java. The president said that if efforts to finalize the 6 million land parcel certificates are not completed next year, he hopes they will be completed by 2025. “But if it is multiple, maybe (next year) it will be another 6 million. This means that next year, all the lands in our country will have held (there are) all the certificates,” President Widodo said. He said that in 2015, 126 million land plots were required to be certified, but at that time only 46 million land plots were certified and the remaining 80 million land plots had not been certified. At the time, the National Land Agency (BPN) could only issue 500,000 land titles per year, so to complete the certificate of 80 million plots, it is estimated that it will take 160 years. However, currently the issuance of land certificates can reach 10 million certificates per year. On this occasion, the President handed over 2,000 land titles to the public, including 1,122 Complete Systematic Land Registration (PTSL) certificates and 878 land titles from the land redistribution program. <a href="https://ads.sibernetworks.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=aab3ec5c&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" target="_blank" rel="noopener"><img decoding="async" class="lazyload" src="https://ads.sibernetworks.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=15&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=aab3ec5c" alt=""/></a> He further stated that land certificates constitute proof of land ownership in order to prevent land conflicts. He also reminded people who will entrust the land to the bank to calculate correctly so that they can pay their installments to the bank and use the financing for their working capital. Previously, during the distribution of land certificates in Sidoarjo, East Java, on December 27, 2023, President Widodo said that the government would “shut down” or work hard to complete the issuance of land certificates, which are estimated at 6 million of plots of land. by 2024. English, Chinese, Japanese, Arabic and French versions are automatically generated by AI. So there may still be inaccuracies in the translation, please always consider Indonesian as our main language. (system supported by DigitalSiber.id)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://voi.id/kr/berita/343934 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos