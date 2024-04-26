MEPs worry about deteriorating Israeli-Turkish relations, aid flotilla





A bipartisan group of 20 House members expressed concerns Friday about the state of Israeli-Turkish relations and reported plans by groups in Turkey to send an aid flotilla to Gaza without authorization. Increasingly tense relations between Turkey and Israel have been a matter of concern for a number of lawmakers on Capitol Hill, with others previously raising the possibility of U.S. sanctions against Turkey in response to trade restrictions imposed by the members. from NATO to Israel. We are writing to express our concerns about deteriorating Israeli-Turkish relations and reports that a Turkish coalition is considering launching a flotilla to Gaza, House lawmakers said in a letter to Secretary of State Tony Blinken. While strongly supporting humanitarian assistance to civilians in Gaza, we are gravely concerned that such a hastily organized and unexamined effort could further inflame regional tensions, disrupt existing aid delivery mechanisms, and exacerbate the crisis. humanitarian aid in Gaza and jeopardize multilateral negotiations aimed at securing an agreement. temporary ceasefire and the release of Israeli hostages. House members noted that Turkey's proposed aid flotilla refused to let Israel inspect the cargo or use established aid mechanisms, casting doubt on the nature of the mission. They also pointed out that the flotilla is organized in part by a group that has close ties to the Turkish government and has raised funds for Hamas in the past. They called on Blinken to work with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to postpone or prevent the flotilla and ensure that aid shipments to Gaza remain controlled and consistent with international standards for humanitarian assistance. Lawmakers also raised concerns about Turkish trade restrictions on Israel, which they said could exacerbate Israel's economic challenges. They urged Blinken to pressure Turkey to reverse the policy to avoid further inflaming regional tensions and before other countries follow suit. Earlier this month, Turkey imposed export restrictions on a number of Israeli products, including steel, fertilizer and aviation fuel, in response to the war in Gaza. They said the Commerce Department should also evaluate whether the United States should invoke its anti-boycott laws in response to trade restrictions. “We oppose any action, such as the Turkish flotilla or Turkey's imposition of export restrictions, that could hinder the effective delivery of aid, escalate the conflict, or undermine negotiations between Israel and Hamas ” the House members said. We urge the Administration to continue to respect these principles in response to these developments. The letter was signed by Reps. Chris Pappas (D-NH), Nicole Malliotakis (D-NY), Dina Titus (D-NV), Brad Schneider (D-IL), Grace Meng (D-NY), Steve Cohen (D-TN), Barry Moore (R-AL), Frank Pallone (D-NJ), Morgan Luttrell (R-TX), John Sarbanes (D-MD), David Valadao (R-CA), Don Davis (D – NC), Kathy Manning (Democrat-NC), Josh Gottheimer (Democrat-NJ), Greg Landsman (Democrat-OH), Haley Stevens (Democrat-MI), David Trone (Democrat-MD), Jake Auchincloss (Democrat-MA ) , Mike Levin (Democrat-CA) and Debbie Wasserman Schultz (Democrat-FL).

