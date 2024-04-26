CNN poll: Few think Trump is treated the same as other defendants





As the first criminal proceedings against a former U.S. president begin, only 13 percent of respondents nationwide believe Donald Trump is being treated the same as other defendants, according to a new CNN poll by SSRS. harshly (34%) or more leniently (34%) than the other accused.

The poll, which began days after the jury selection phase of the trial began on April 15, finds that only 44 percent of Americans say they are confident that the jury chosen for the case will be able to reach a verdict fair, while 56% are more skeptical that a fair outcome is in the cards. More people view Trump's behavior during the trial as inappropriate (42%) rather than appropriate (25%), with about a third saying they haven't heard enough to speak out.

These assessments of how things are played out in the courtroom come as a growing share of Americans say charges in the current trial related to the alleged falsification of business records to conceal government payments money to adult film actress Stormy Daniels before the 2016 election has nothing to do with her physical fitness. for the presidency even if it's true (45% say so now, compared to 39% last summer, before he became the presumptive Republican nominee for president).

About three-quarters of voters who currently support Trump against President Joe Biden in the 2024 election say they will stand with him even if he is convicted of a crime, while 24% of Trump supporters say that A conviction could lead them to reconsider their support. charged in four separate cases, and the inquiry question was whether he had been convicted of a crime without specifying a charge. The group that might reconsider is about 12 percent of all registered voters, more than enough to make a difference in a close vote if he were to be convicted in one of the four trials he could face. faced between now and Election Day.

The political impact of a possible conviction is difficult to predict, but an examination of the characteristics of Trump supporters who say they might reconsider offers some insight. They tend to be younger than other Trump supporters (64% are under 50, compared to 37% of those who would not reconsider), are less likely to be white (49% are people of color , compared to 17% of those who would not reconsider their decision). reconsider), are more likely to say they voted for Biden in 2020 (20% of them say they supported Biden in 2020, compared to 6% of those who would not reconsider) and are more likely to agree that Biden legitimately won enough votes to win the presidency. four years ago (63% versus 22% among those who would not reconsider their decision). They are also more likely to be politically independent (49% vs. 31%) and ideologically moderate (50% vs. 38%).

In short, they tend to be members of groups that generally lean Democratic, but in which Biden has underperformed in early polls against Trump. However, Trump supporters who might reconsider are not necessarily guaranteed to support Biden if Trump were convicted: Asked in a separate question earlier in the poll whether they would consider supporting Biden, 81% of Trump supporters who say that they might reconsider their choice if he is found guilty and says there is no chance they will vote for the current president.

More generally, a majority of Americans continue to say that the accusations in each of the four cases against Trump cast at least some doubt on his fitness for president, if true. A majority of more than 4 in 10 say accusations related to Trump's role in the January 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol (47%) and efforts to overturn the 2020 election are true if true ( 44%) should disqualify him from the seat. presidency entirely.

But views on the relevance of these cases to Trump's fitness for office appear to be shifting somewhat. Along with the increased share saying that accusations related to hush money are irrelevant to his suitability for president, there was a slight increase in the share saying that accusations related to efforts to overturn the 2020 election and those related to classified documents found at Trump's home are irrelevant. his fitness for the presidency if they prove true (37% now say each of these sets of accusations is irrelevant, compared to 33% last summer).

The change in all three cases occurs primarily among independents who lean Republican and those who lean neither party. Partisan impressions of how important each case is to Trump's fitness for president are fairly fixed, and independents who lean Democratic have changed only slightly. Given the hush money accusations, about three-quarters of Republicans say they are irrelevant now, about the same as last summer, and among Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents, that percentage remained relatively stable at around 13%. But among Republican-leaning independents, the share calling these accusations irrelevant to Trump's fitness rose from 57% to 73%, and the share of true independents saying the same rose from 29% to 45%.

Given the ongoing trial, most Americans believe Trump acted at least unethically, but fewer are convinced his actions were criminal: About a third say Trump's actions related to his business records concerning these secret payments were illegal (33%), and 33 others. % calling it unethical but not illegal. Only 12% of those surveyed said he did nothing wrong in this matter. About 1 in 5 people, or 21%, say they are not sure.

These views are similar to how Americans felt about the case shortly after the charges were announced last spring, when 37% said Trump's actions regarding payments to Stormy Daniels were illegal, 33 % unethical and 10% that he had done nothing wrong at all.

Opinions on the trial and its possible outcome divide along party lines, although independents are particularly criticized over the trial itself.

Most Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents say Trump is treated more leniently than other defendants by the criminal justice system (61%), while Republicans and Republican-leaning independents largely say he is treated more harshly than others (67%). Independents who don't lean toward either party lean toward his treatment being more lenient (27%) than harsh (15%).

The lack of confidence in the selected jury to reach a fair verdict is deepest among Republicans and Republican-leaning Americans (37% say they have no confidence at all), but even among Democrats and supporters of the Democratic Party, 40% say they have little or no confidence. confidence in the jury's ability to reach a fair verdict.

A large majority of Democratic-aligned Americans believe Trump's behavior during the trial so far has been inappropriate (72%), even though Republicans have not come to his defense. Only 46% of Republicans and Republican-leaning independents believe Trump's conduct has been appropriate, with 15% saying it was inappropriate and 39% saying they haven't heard enough about it to say so.

Overall, about half of all Americans (49%) say they are following news of the trial very or somewhat closely, with Democratic-aligned Americans most likely to follow this closely (58%), followed by by Republican-aligned adults (46%). and independents who do not lean one way or the other are the least attentive (35%).

The CNN poll was conducted by SSRS April 18-23 among a random national sample of 1,212 adults drawn from a probability panel. Surveys were conducted either online or over the phone with a live interviewer. Results among the full sample have a margin of sampling error of plus or minus 3.4 percentage points.

