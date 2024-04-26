Gaza, broken promises and the need for change: what interests people before the local elections





Play Brightcove video Here's what constituency residents are most interested in ahead of next week's local elections, as ITV News political correspondent Romilly Weeks reports. In less than a week, polling stations will open across England for this year's local elections. More than 2,500 seats will be up for grabs in more than 100 councils.

The Conservatives have the most seats to defend – 985. Labor hopes to add to their 965. The Liberal Democrats currently hold 410. If the opinion polls are anywhere near correct, the Conservatives are expected to lose scores, probably hundreds of seats. Local election results tend to be a precursor to how the country will vote if a general election is called. This proved true when Margaret Thatcher, Tony Blair and David Cameron achieved their majority – they had all already made significant progress at the local level. Across the country, key questions arise for people living in different constituencies, including the stance on the war in Gaza and the desperate need for change. In Dudley, a former Labor stronghold until Boris Johnson brought down the Red Wall, presenters from local radio station Black Country Radio gave an insight into listeners' opinions. Phil Tonks of Black Country Radio. Credit: ITV News Phil Tonks said: “I think people are desperate for a change. I tell you one thing I don't think that's the case, it's 1997 and people want change. “But Keir Starmer, I don’t think, has really succeeded in the same way that Blair did in 1997.” Hannah Udall added: “My generation and younger ones are looking to Labor to make this change and support ordinary people. “Places like Dudley, like much of the so-called Red Wall, seem almost impossible for conservatives to defend.” Hannah Udall of Black Country Radio. Credit: ITV News In Hyndburn, Lancashire, Starmer's party's position on the Gaza war threatens to deprive Labor of the votes of the region's large Muslim population and those who want a ceasefire. Zaed Hussein. Credit: ITV News Zaed Hussain said: “It’s not just about the Muslim community. I think Labor at a local level will be surprised to find that the anger is widespread and not confined to this community alone. “It really bothers us, they don't really represent the mass opinion of the public, nor that of the Muslim population,” Junaid Khan said. Junaid Khan. Credit: ITV News “So we looked for the parties and we are doing our best. “We are taking a stand.” In the South Harlow area of ​​Essex, where there is a Conservative council, there has been little enthusiasm for the Tories. Kim Prince, managing director of Stuart James Hair Salon, said: “I've always voted Conservative. Kim Prince, general manager of Stuart James Hair Salon in Harlow. Credit: ITV News “The reason I'm not going to vote is because I don't trust what I've heard before and what's actually happening. “You feel disappointed. I feel disappointed thinking it's time to change.” Do you want a quick, expert briefing on the biggest news? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out what you need to know

