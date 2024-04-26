US worries about possible harm to former PM Imran Khan in prison





By Girish Linganna

Recent discussions in the US Congress on the political situation in Pakistan have raised questions about the safety of the currently incarcerated former Prime Minister Imran Khan. According to several sources familiar with the matter who spoke to The Intercept, the Senate majority leader stressed to Pakistan's ambassador in Washington that ensuring the security of imprisoned former Prime Minister Imran Khan is a major concern for the UNITED STATES.

Late last month, Senate Majority Leader Schumer, a top congressional Democrat, issued a warning to Pakistan. This follows a vigorous campaign from the Pakistani diaspora, who fear that the Pakistani military will harm Khan, the former prime minister who was removed from office in 2022.

Mohammad Munir Khan, a Pakistani American political activist, told The Intercept that Chuck Schumer's discussion with the ambassador about Imran Khan's security is a positive step. He added that the Pakistani American diaspora was disappointed with Washington's failure to tackle Pakistan's influential figures and hold them accountable for clear human rights violations and undermining basic democratic principles.

Imran Khan, widely considered Pakistan's most popular politician, is currently in prison on corruption charges that many consider politically motivated. He was ousted from power in April 2022 following a vote of no confidence believed to have been organized by Pakistan's influential military and backed by the United States. Since then, his party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), has been subjected to a harsh crackdown, sparking global concern and condemnation from human rights organizations.

Concerns about Imran Khan's safety that led to Senator Schumer's conversation with Pakistani Ambassador Masood Khan stem from growing fears that the military could respond to Khan's enduring popularity by putting his life at risk while incarcerated . According to The Intercept, Schumer's office has chosen not to comment on this story and the Pakistani Embassy in Washington has not yet responded to a request for comment.

Senator Schumer, who has many Pakistani American voters (or constituents) in New York, has reached out as a new government in the South Asian country tries to secure his position despite public dissatisfaction with the election of February which many describe as fraudulent.

In addition to banning the PTI party, Pakistan severely cracked down on the party ahead of the February elections. Despite a high turnout that suggested an advantage for PTI-aligned candidates, allegations of widespread fraud were ignored. Backed by the Pakistani military, a coalition of parties succeeded in establishing a government led by Shehbaz Sharif after the elections.

The international community, including the United States, observed irregularities in the voting process, and credible allegations of voter fraud and blatant fraud took place in the elections.

Rep. Greg Casar, a Texas Democrat, told The Intercept in March that there was clear evidence, acknowledged by the State Department, of problems with the election. At that time, Casar and other lawmakers urged President Joe Biden not to recognize the government. But the American ambassador to Pakistan had already congratulated Sharif in early March.

Foreign policy experts in Washington have expressed concerns that the Biden administration's strategy could compromise democratic values ​​in the name of security. Matt Duss, executive vice president of the Center for International Policy, said: “It appears the administration is prioritizing its security ties to a foreign government over important issues like democratic backsliding and rights. of man.

Imran Khan is reportedly facing harsh conditions in a Rawalpindi prison. Last month, his right to receive visitors was suddenly suspended for two weeks, leading his supporters to worry about his well-being while in detention. Earlier this month, one of Khan's lawyers reported that his personal doctor had been denied the right to see him in prison. Additionally, Khan's wife, who is also imprisoned on political charges of un-Islamic marriage and corruption, is believed to have health problems due to her prison conditions, her lawyer said this week.

In a statement made from prison and later posted on social media, Khan, who survived an assassination attempt at a political rally in November 2022, claimed there had been a plot to kill him. murder while incarcerated. He said his fate was controlled by General Asim Munir, the influential Pakistani army chief. Khan said: “If anything happened to me or my wife, he would be responsible.

Schumer's conversation with Pakistan's ambassador could influence the military's decision-making regarding Khan's treatment. The fact that a high-ranking Democrat who has influence in the Biden administration is issuing a warning is very significant, noted Adam Weinstein, deputy director of the Middle East program at the Quincy Institute. He added that he did not think the army would go so far as to kill Khan in prison.

It would be a drastic step, but the military's injuring or even killing of a deposed leader, including someone as prominent as Khan, aligns with a pattern seen in Pakistan's history. In recent decades, many Pakistani leaders have met violent ends after clashes with the military. Some of these deaths occurred in unclear circumstances, while others, like former Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, were executed by military rulers after being ousted from power.

Today, although officially governed by civilians, the Pakistani military is widely recognized as the country's dominant political force. Currently under Munir's leadership, the ongoing conflicts between the military and Khan and his party have been a central political narrative in the country for over a year.

Pakistani activists in the United States say America's ties with Pakistan are a way to prevent Imran Khan from being harmed in prison. Mohammad Munir Khan, a Pakistani American activist, said: “At a minimum, Washington should ensure that Imran Khan is not physically harmed.

The United States has had significant influence on Pakistan's domestic politics, particularly in recent years, and played a key role in removing Khan from power.

In August 2023, The Intercept published a classified Pakistani diplomatic cable that had been at the heart of a political controversy. Previously, cable details were not public. The document reveals that U.S. State Department officials exerted significant pressure on the Pakistani government, leading to Khan's removal from power.

The cable reveals that Deputy Secretary of State Donald Lu, who oversees South Asian affairs at the State Department, warned Pakistan's ambassador in Washington that U.S.-Pakistan relations would suffer greatly if Khan remained in power.

According to the Pakistani cable, Lu said: If the vote of no confidence against the prime minister succeeds, Washington will forgive everything.

After Khan's ouster, the United States worked closely with Pakistan's new military-backed government. Reports from The Intercept indicate that Pakistan supplied weapons to Ukraine as part of a deal in which the United States facilitated a favorable International Monetary Fund loan program.

Prior to his imprisonment, Khan would often mention the classified cipher (or code) and claim to have a physical copy at a political rally. He is currently serving a lengthy prison sentence for charges related to his handling of classified information, as well as numerous corruption charges that initially led to his arrest.

Amid a broader crackdown on his party, which has included killings, unauthorized disappearances and torture of PTI supporters and journalists, many believe that the current imprisonment of Khan is a political strategy aimed at preventing him and his movement from regaining power.

After this year's election, amid concerns raised by Casar and other members of Congress over Khan's impeachment and the voting process, the United States House of Representatives Committee on Foreign Affairs convened a hearing including testimony from Deputy Secretary of State Lu.

As the only one to testify, Lu refuted allegations that he was involved in regime change in Pakistan. This was in response to accusations made by Khan and reported by The Intercept regarding his role and the contents of the diplomatic cable. Regarding the election, Lu acknowledged his concerns about the conduct of the vote, but did not elaborate on the potential consequences of the alleged electoral fraud.

Our ambassador and embassy have taken action, Lu noted, referring to the United States' congratulatory message to Pakistan's new prime minister. He quickly went on to say: “In every interaction with this government, we emphasize the need for accountability for election irregularities.

During the hearing, Rep. Brad Sherman, a Democrat from California, expressed concerns about Khan's safety while in custody. Sherman suggested that Lu personally visit Khan in prison, a proposal that received applause from the mostly Pakistani audience in attendance.

Protecting leaders, regardless of their political views, is crucial, said Atif Khan, a Pakistani-American diaspora activist. He praised Congressman Brad Sherman for promoting accountability and security, urging the US ambassador to meet former Prime Minister Imran Khan and ensure his well-being.

While Khan's situation remains uncertain, members of Congress have warned that continued U.S. support for a government viewed as illegitimate by many Pakistanis could harm not only Pakistan but also the U.S. position in a crucial area.

Supporting democracy is valuable in its own right, but it also aligns with our interests, Casar, a Texas Democrat, told The Intercept. Despite the short-term military advantages, historically it has not been beneficial for the United States to be seen as supporting illegitimate military-led governments in the long term. (IPA service)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://thenorthlines.com/u-s-worried-at-the-possibility-of-harming-former-pm-imran-khan-in-prison/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

