Jokowi-BG's gesture and Prabowo's green light for Sandi





JAKARTA – Sandiaga Uno's name is being discussed again if he was previously one of the vice presidential candidates in the 2019 presidential election. Now as a candidate for the 2024 presidential election. Although it's too early, Sandi's victory sign was actually made for the first time by President Joko Widodo (Jokowi). On January 15, during the inauguration ceremony of the Central Executive Council of the Indonesian Young Entrepreneurs Association (Hipmi), President Jokowi gave the signal that Sandiaga would win the 2024 presidential election. Initially, Jokowi joked that some Hipmi cadres present at the event would become candidates in the 2024 presidential election. However, Jokowi did not mention any names. The former DKI governor only gave the signal that a strong candidate for his successor as president was the one who had just been appointed. The character Jokowi is referring to is Sandiaga who was present at the event, because before Jokowi said this signal, Sandiaga had just stood up. Secondly, a signal regarding the 2024 presidential election was made by the Chairman of BIN who is also the Chairman of PB Esport Indonesia, Budi Gunawan (BG) during the inauguration of the management of PB Esport for the period 2020-2024 , Saturday January 18. BG then greeted Sandiaga by mentioning a strong candidate for the president's successor. BG's remarks referred to Jokowi's statement that he considered Sandiaga Uno a strong successor as a candidate in the 2024 presidential election. Al-Azhar University political observer Ujang Komarudin said Jokowi and BG's words were a joke that no one needed to take seriously, including Sandiaga Uno. “It's just a joke. There is no need to trust the words of politicians. Morning says tempe, afternoon says you know, afternoon says combro and night says jengkol stew. “It could be that the two people are just saying to please Sandi because Sandi no longer has billions of money to pay for yesterday's presidential election,” said Ujang when contacted in Jakarta, Tuesday, January 21. According to Ujang, Sandi could indeed run as a presidential or vice-presidential candidate in 2024. This too could lose and win. Because there is no guarantee of winning. “Moreover, Sandi is currently in Prabowo's shadow. Sandi's position as vice chairman of the board of directors of Gerindra is Prabowo's subordinate. Prabowo is running as a presidential candidate and Gerindra and other coalitions. That means Sandi has to find another boat,” he said. explain. Gerindra Umun Party Chairman Prabowo Subianto also spoke on the current issue. Prabowo appears to have given the green light to his former running mate in the 2019 presidential election. “He could, could (be a presidential candidate in 2024),” said Prabowo, at the DPR Building, Parliament Complex, Senayan, Jakarta, Monday, January 20. However, Prabowo was reluctant to comment further on the possibility of Sandiaga winning, as Jokowi and BG stated. “It’s still a long time, it’s still a long time,” he explained. English, Chinese, Japanese, Arabic and French versions are automatically generated by AI. So there may still be inaccuracies in the translation, please always consider Indonesian as our main language. (system supported by DigitalSiber.id)

