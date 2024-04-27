Erdogan denounces “fascist” response to US student protests against Gaza





Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday condemned the response of American authorities to ongoing pro-Palestinian protests at US universities. “We, like the rest of the world, have been following with great interest the events taking place in American universities over the past week,” Erdogan said at a conference on Palestine in Istanbul. Protesting students were “threatened” at Western universities, Erdogan said. “We have seen how those who have lectured us for years about democracy and freedom of speech and assembly suddenly become fascists when it comes to Israel and its interests.” Erdogan's government has itself been criticized for cracking down on student and university protests after the president appointed an unpopular rector at the country's highest university, Bogazici, in 2021. Several elite universities in the United States have cracked down on protesters in Gaza and their encampments, including calling in police and making numerous arrests. They accuse certain participants of making anti-Semitic remarks. In his speech, Erdogan reiterated his support for the Palestinian militant group Hamas. Israel responded to the Hamas-led rampage on October 7, which killed 1,200 people in the south of the country, with a massive military operation across Gaza. According to Hamas-controlled health authorities, more than 34,000 people have been killed in Gaza over the past six months. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan disembarks his plane upon arrival at Erbil International Airport (EIA). Ismaël Adnan/dpa

