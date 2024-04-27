What to remember from the eighth day of Donald Trump's secret trial





CNN-

Jurors will now have a three-day weekend to reflect on what they heard during the first full week of testimony in Donald Trump's historic trial.

David Pecker finally left the witness stand after more than 10 hours of testimony over four days, during which the former head of American Media Inc. described in detail how he helped Donald Trump suppress negative stories and hitting Trump's rivals in the National Enquirer during the 2016 campaign.

The back-and-forth over Pecker's story has set the stage for more fights to come when witnesses such as adult film star Stormy Daniels and Michael Cohen, Trump's former lawyer and fixer, take the stand.

On Friday afternoon, prosecutors called Rhona Graff, who was Trump's aide at the Trump Organization, where she worked for more than 30 years.

She quickly left the stand and a Cohen banker arrived next, signaling a move in the trial toward the documents at the heart of the accusations against Trump.

Here are the key takeaways from Friday:

The hush money case against Trump weaves a colorful narrative with a tabloid editor suppressing a businessman-turned-politician's steamy affairs and a hush money scheme orchestrated by a now-disbarred lawyer for a porn star .

But Trump is charged with 34 counts of falsifying business records. Prosecutors therefore warned that it would in many ways be a routine and document-heavy trial.

On Friday afternoon, prosecutors called a First Republic Bank banker as a third witness.

Jurors saw the paper trail of a shell company and corresponding bank account set up by Michael Cohen in Delaware that was supposed to be used to pay AMI for the rights to Karen McDougal's story – a transaction that never happened. occurred. This account was ultimately never funded, according to the bankers' testimony.

Banker Gary Farro testified to documents showing that Cohen changed course about two weeks later, in October 2016, to open an account for another company, Essential Consultants, an entity ultimately used to pay Daniels as part of a hush money scheme to suppress her story about an alleged affair with Trump. . (Trump has denied both alleged affairs.)

The court is dark on Monday. Farro is expected to continue testifying next Tuesday when the trial resumes. He is expected to explain to the jury the paperwork involved in a home equity line of credit that Cohen drew against his personal assets to meet payment to Daniels.

Pecker's four days of testimony offered two competing narratives to the jury: Prosecutors elicited testimony from the AMI chief about how Pecker's 2015 deal with Trump was unique, helping him be the eyes and campaign ears and buying negative stories about Trump for an unusually high amount. are.

On Pecker's final day in court, Trump's lawyers sought to thwart his testimony with a series of alleged inconsistencies, poking holes in discrepancies in past interviews with federal and state prosecutors and disputing his testimony that AMI had admitted to violating the law on electoral campaign financing.

At several points during cross-examination, Trump lawyer Emil Bove asked Pecker whether the testimony he gave was a mistake.

Each time, Bove tried to point out inconsistencies between what Pecker had testified to prosecutors earlier in the week and what he had told investigators in interviews years earlier about the $150,000 payment from FRIEND to McDougal for her story alleging an affair with Trump.

In one case, Bove pointed to FBI notes from a 2018 interview, in which agents wrote that Pecker said Trump did not thank him or AMI during a meeting on 6 January 2017 at Trump Tower. Pecker said earlier in the week that Trump thanked him for handling the McDougal and Doorman stories during the campaign.

Pecker disputed the FBI notes, but acknowledged there was an inconsistency between his current testimony and the FBI notes.

Prosecutors responded during the redirect to restore Pecker's credibility in his answers, showing how consistent his story was and that AMI had admitted to campaign finance violations.

During Deputy Prosecutor Joshua Steinglass's redirect, the prosecutor pointed to another FBI interview from 2018, a week after the one cited by Bove. In that interview, Pecker said Trump actually thanked him during that Trump Tower meeting in 2017. Pecker said that was consistent with his testimony.

Bove had argued that Pecker's testimony was flawed when he said AMI admitted to campaign finance violations, prompting Pecker to confirm that AMI admitted to no campaign finance violations. But Steinglass later responded by asking Pecker to confirm that AMI had acknowledged in the agreement that the conduct it admitted to in connection with the Karen McDougal payment had violated federal election law.

'Duh': CNN Reporter Reacts to David Pecker's Admission to Court

The point was just a small point in the grand scheme of Pecker's testimony related to the case, but the fight was really over Pecker's credibility as a witness.

It is key to the prosecution's case because it helps connect the vast hush money scheme and will be a corroborator of Cohen's testimony.

Longtime Trump aide Rhona Graff testified for less than an hour.

Graff managed Trump's contacts and schedule for much of her 34 years as an aide at Trump Tower. The jury saw the contact entries in the Trump Org. system for Daniels and McDougal. Graff said she grabbed them for Trump.

Daniels' contact was recorded as Stormy in the Trump Org contact file listed only with a cell phone number. A contact entry for McDougal included a phone number, an email address and two addresses.

Graff also testified under direct examination that she saw Daniels once at Trump Tower. During cross-examination, Trump's lawyer, Susan Necheles, pointed out to Graff that Daniels could have been at Trump's office to discuss Celebrity Apprentice.

I vaguely remember hearing him say that she was one of the people who might be an interesting candidate on the show, Graff said.

Graff's testimony about his former boss on Friday drew a smile from an otherwise quiet Trump.

I never had the same day twice in all that time, she said. It was a very challenging, exciting and fascinating place.

Pecker was a longtime friend of Trump's since the 1980s, the former AMI chief said on the stand. Pecker spoke warmly of Trump earlier in the week, describing him as a mentor and saying he had no ill will, even though it had been several years since they had spoken.

Finally, Bove asked Pecker if he thought Trump cared about his family. He replied: Of course yes.

Graff no longer works for Trump, but she has spoken positively about her experience at the Trump Organization and having Trump as her boss. Asked if Trump respected his intelligence, Graff responded: I don't think I would have been there 34 years if he hadn't. Trump laughed and smiled at this comment.

The first two witnesses called by the prosecution reminded Trump that this case would offer a parade of witnesses from his former life before he was elected president in 2016, including former employees of the Trump Organization and former White House aides . like Hope Hicks.

Some, like Graff and Pecker, still have plenty of good things to say about Trump.

Other upcoming witnesses, like Cohen and Daniels, will take a much more hostile view of the defendant in this case, particularly Cohen, who launched social media attacks against Trump in the weeks leading up to the trial and even after it started.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2024/04/26/politics/takeaways-trump-hush-money-trial-friday-day-8/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos