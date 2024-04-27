PM Narendra Modis says Muslim quotas are a lie, he must apologize: CM Siddaramaiah | Bangalore News





BIDAR/BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah denounced the Prime Minister Narendra Modi recent remarks that Congress had transferred reservation quotas backward classes to Muslims, calling them a blatant lie.

Siddaramaiah also sought the opinion of Modi's new ally, JD(S) patriarch HD Deve Gowda, on the issue since the former prime minister had earlier claimed that he had implemented reservations for Muslims.

The CM refuted Modis' claims and attributed them to ignorance and despair fueled by fear of electoral defeat. In an article on

Siddaramaiah was responding to Modis' remarks at an election rally in Rajasthan where he said the Congress state government had tried to expand reservations for Muslims by dipping into quotas for Dalits. Modi also accused the party of hatching a deep conspiracy to grab the wealth of the people and distribute it to a select group.

At an election rally in Bidar on Wednesday evening, Siddaramaiah said Modi should either provide evidence to back up his irresponsible allegations or apologize. He said Modi was a figure of authority and accountability and responsible speech were important while holding public office.

Siddaramaiah said any changes to reservation quotas must follow established procedures and changes need to be supported by social and economic surveys. He said state governments do not have the power to unilaterally change reservations for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes. Such changes require the approval of both houses of Parliament, he said.

Quota in place since 1974

The CM also pointed out that the inclusion of Muslims in the 2B category for backward classes in Karnataka is not a recent development; it has been in place since 1974 and is based on the reports of the Backward Classes Commissions.

The CM criticized Modi for neglecting historical and legal precedents regarding reservations in Karnataka.

Supreme Court decision

He said the Basavaraj Bommai-led BJP government had tried to change the reservation matrix and this was frowned upon by the Supreme Court. Siddaramaiah pointed out that the apex court had stayed the decision to revoke the 4% reservation for Muslims. He chided Modi for his ignorance on the matter.

He also said that while Bommai had claimed to have written to the Center regarding the amendments to the reservation matrix, Narayana Swamy, Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment, had told the Lok Sabha that his office had not received any none and had chastised Modi for not being aware. of these developments even though he is Prime Minister.

