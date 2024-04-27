Black Kenya joined Ukraine's struggle for white domination

If Ukraine falls, it will be the end of Western hegemony.

(Boris Johnsonformer Prime Minister of England, April 12, 2024)

By Mesfin Arega

The best fate for Africa would be if the former colonial powers, or their citizens, rushed once more in his direction; it being understood that this time won't ask them to feel guilty. The continent may be a stain, but it's not a stain on our conscience The problem is not that we were once in charge, but that we are no longer in charge.. (Boris Johnson, former prime minister minister of England).

Boris Johnson, the former Prime Minister of England declared openly, rather brazenly, what was hitherto an unstated fact, if only because to state it would be to state the obvious and, therefore, entirely redundant and superfluous. As Mr. Johnson, one of the loudest (if not the loudest) defenders of the war in Ukraine, has stated bluntly, the war in Ukraine is just one proxy war of the west by the west for the west. This has nothing to do with the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine or the freedom and democracy of Ukrainians, which is why Boris Johnson essentially ordered Zelensky to reject a peace agreement with Russia, it was very supportive of Ukraine. Instead, it's a war for continuation of Western hegemonythat is to say for the perpetuation of Eurocentric domination of the world by defeat strategicallyeven totally humiliating Russia, the main challenger to this domination.

So, when in 2022 Kenya became the first and only sub-Saharan country join the gang of American Empires from 40 countries galvanized against the Russian invasion who was looking for accelerate and synchronize the delivery of weapons to kyivThat's what happened knowing very well that the gang was not formed for the good of Ukraine but for the good of Western hegemony. Kenya should also have known that if the West defeated Russia through Ukraine, it would most likely defeat China through Taiwan and then, having no serious challengers to its dominance, he will immediately march directly to Africa to realize his long-sought neocolonial dream, as Boris Johnson clearly stated: The best fate for Africa would be for the former colonial powers, or their citizens, to once again rush in its direction.

Furthermore, Kenya should also have known that if the West managed to dominate the world without any serious challengers like Russia and China, it would happily lift its veil of freedom, democracy and human rights to completely reveal his identity. a real racist selfopenly declared by none other than another former English Prime Minister, Winston Churchill.

I do not admit, for example, that great harm has been done to the red Indians of America or to the black people of Australia. I do not admit that any harm has been done to these people by the fact that a stronger race, a higher race, a wiser race of the world, so to speak, has come and taken their place .. The Aryan stock is destined to triumph. (Winston Churchill).

Boris Johnson implied the same thing when he wrote that Africa the problem is not that we were once in charge, but that we are no longer in charge. After all, it was none other than the well-known spokesperson for the English neocolonialists, the Economist reviewwhich openly declared, on the front page, that Africa was a desperate continent. Africa is a continent without hope, Boris Johnson argues: Africa is forever the burden of the Whitemans and, therefore, its best destiny is to be colonized forever by former colonial powers who should struggle once again in his direction and that he will not be asked to declare himself guilty.

If, according to Boris Johnson, the European colonialists to feel guilty when they brutally massacred millions of Africans while colonizing Africa, one could only shudder to imagine what they would do if they I didn't feel guilty in the recolonization of Africa, especially now that they have nuclear weapons.

Kenya could be deeply ill Chronic Stockholm syndrome facing his very abusive English colonizers and who now openly demand the recolonization of not only in Kenya but across Africa. As such, Kenya has become decidedly anti-African and therefore should have been quickly expelled from the African Unionat least until he cures himself of his syndromic illness of the cult of his colonialist aggressors.

Without the Stockholm syndrome of developing deep psychological bonds with one's attacker, why would a brutally colonized African country gang up with English neocolonialists proud of their barbaric colonial history and eager to repeat it, against Russia which fought the settlers throughout Africa on the side of Africa? Why did Kenya's ambassador to the UN, Mr. Martin Kimanideliberately and dishonestly confusing Mr. Putin's quest for security with the openly declared neocolonialist aspirations of English politicians and statesmen like Boris Johnson?

What did the West promise Kenya's current leaders for their despicable prostitution in the west? Is the promise worth the shame and humiliation of black people everywhere? What if the promise turns out to be a false promise, given the West's proven track record of making false promises to the indigenous people of Africa, America and Australia? After all, wasn't it Jomo Kenyatta who said: the Europeans gave us Bibles just so that when we close our eyes to pray, they can take our land, thus advising Africans never to trust the West, especially those the Anglo-Saxon always opportunistic which has no equal project non-existent powerthat can conquer only the dividedand who has no equivalent for sowing division?

The author can be contacted at: Mesfin. [email protected]

