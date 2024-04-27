Politics
Black Kenya joined Ukraine's struggle for white domination
If Ukraine falls, it will be the end of Western hegemony.
(Boris Johnsonformer Prime Minister of England, April 12, 2024)
By Mesfin Arega
The best fate for Africa would be if the former colonial powers, or their citizens, rushed once more in his direction; it being understood that this time won't ask them to feel guilty. The continent may be a stain, but it's not a stain on our conscience The problem is not that we were once in charge, but that we are no longer in charge.. (Boris Johnson, former prime minister minister of England).
Boris Johnson, the former Prime Minister of England declared openly, rather brazenly, what was hitherto an unstated fact, if only because to state it would be to state the obvious and, therefore, entirely redundant and superfluous. As Mr. Johnson, one of the loudest (if not the loudest) defenders of the war in Ukraine, has stated bluntly, the war in Ukraine is just one proxy war of the west by the west for the west. This has nothing to do with the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine or the freedom and democracy of Ukrainians, which is why Boris Johnson essentially ordered Zelensky to reject a peace agreement with Russia, it was very supportive of Ukraine. Instead, it's a war for continuation of Western hegemonythat is to say for the perpetuation of Eurocentric domination of the world by defeat strategicallyeven totally humiliating Russia, the main challenger to this domination.
So, when in 2022 Kenya became the first and only sub-Saharan country join the gang of American Empires from 40 countries galvanized against the Russian invasion who was looking for accelerate and synchronize the delivery of weapons to kyivThat's what happened knowing very well that the gang was not formed for the good of Ukraine but for the good of Western hegemony. Kenya should also have known that if the West defeated Russia through Ukraine, it would most likely defeat China through Taiwan and then, having no serious challengers to its dominance, he will immediately march directly to Africa to realize his long-sought neocolonial dream, as Boris Johnson clearly stated: The best fate for Africa would be for the former colonial powers, or their citizens, to once again rush in its direction.
Furthermore, Kenya should also have known that if the West managed to dominate the world without any serious challengers like Russia and China, it would happily lift its veil of freedom, democracy and human rights to completely reveal his identity. a real racist selfopenly declared by none other than another former English Prime Minister, Winston Churchill.
I do not admit, for example, that great harm has been done to the red Indians of America or to the black people of Australia. I do not admit that any harm has been done to these people by the fact that a stronger race, a higher race, a wiser race of the world, so to speak, has come and taken their place .. The Aryan stock is destined to triumph. (Winston Churchill).
Boris Johnson implied the same thing when he wrote that Africa the problem is not that we were once in charge, but that we are no longer in charge. After all, it was none other than the well-known spokesperson for the English neocolonialists, the Economist reviewwhich openly declared, on the front page, that Africa was a desperate continent. Africa is a continent without hope, Boris Johnson argues: Africa is forever the burden of the Whitemans and, therefore, its best destiny is to be colonized forever by former colonial powers who should struggle once again in his direction and that he will not be asked to declare himself guilty.
If, according to Boris Johnson, the European colonialists to feel guilty when they brutally massacred millions of Africans while colonizing Africa, one could only shudder to imagine what they would do if they I didn't feel guilty in the recolonization of Africa, especially now that they have nuclear weapons.
Kenya could be deeply ill Chronic Stockholm syndrome facing his very abusive English colonizers and who now openly demand the recolonization of not only in Kenya but across Africa. As such, Kenya has become decidedly anti-African and therefore should have been quickly expelled from the African Unionat least until he cures himself of his syndromic illness of the cult of his colonialist aggressors.
Without the Stockholm syndrome of developing deep psychological bonds with one's attacker, why would a brutally colonized African country gang up with English neocolonialists proud of their barbaric colonial history and eager to repeat it, against Russia which fought the settlers throughout Africa on the side of Africa? Why did Kenya's ambassador to the UN, Mr. Martin Kimanideliberately and dishonestly confusing Mr. Putin's quest for security with the openly declared neocolonialist aspirations of English politicians and statesmen like Boris Johnson?
What did the West promise Kenya's current leaders for their despicable prostitution in the west? Is the promise worth the shame and humiliation of black people everywhere? What if the promise turns out to be a false promise, given the West's proven track record of making false promises to the indigenous people of Africa, America and Australia? After all, wasn't it Jomo Kenyatta who said: the Europeans gave us Bibles just so that when we close our eyes to pray, they can take our land, thus advising Africans never to trust the West, especially those the Anglo-Saxon always opportunistic which has no equal project non-existent powerthat can conquer only the dividedand who has no equivalent for sowing division?
The author can be contacted at: Mesfin. [email protected]
__
To publish an article on borkena please send your submission to [email protected] for review.
Join our Telegram channel: t.me/borkena
Like Borkena on Facebook
Add your business to Borkena Business Registration/Business Directory Jobs
Join the conversation. Follow us on X (formerly Twitter) @zborkena to get the latest Ethiopian News updated regularly. Ethiopia To share information or for submission, email [email protected]
|
Sources
2/ https://borkena.com/2024/04/26/it-is-now-official-black-kenya-joined-the-fight-in-ukraine-for-white-domination/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Black Kenya joined Ukraine's struggle for white domination
- Masquerade costume party takes over Longmont as pint-sized fairies and elves invade Boulder – Boulder Daily Camera
- Four teams advance to the Patriot League men's tennis semifinals (4.26.24)
- Bringing fashion week to Fresno? What this Fresno State senior wants to do | YourCentralValley.com
- PM Narendra Modis says Muslim quotas are a lie, he must apologize: CM Siddaramaiah | Bangalore News
- Anti-union VW worker explains how Hollywood strikes changed his mind
- Device to detect retinal diseases wins top award at UTSA Spring Technology Symposium | UTSA Today | UTSA
- 'Bravado his base': John Dean saying he will testify about Trump
- Earthquakes measuring 6.1 and 5.8 strike northeastern Taiwan Taiwan News
- US economic growth plunges in first quarter of 2024
- Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Gurucharan Singh missing for four days, father files complaint: reports | TV news
- Head football coach of Arab High School resigns after arrest