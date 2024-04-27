Donald Trump Accepts Bill Barrs' Endorsement, Suggesting It's a Pot of Lard





Former Attorney General Bill Barr has spent the last three years telling anyone who will listen that Donald Trump is an egomaniac and a brazen criminal, responsible for January 6 and unfit for office. So it was quite pathetic, but not really surprising! when Barr said last week that he would vote for the Republican, aka Trump, in November. Even more pathetic and humiliating? Trump responded to the news by calling Barr a “pot of lard.”

Speaking to Truth Social, Trump told his supporters: Wow! Former Attorney General Bill Barr, who failed a lot of great people by failing to investigate voter fraud in our country, just endorsed me for president despite the fact that I called him weak, slow, lethargic, courageless and lazy (New York Post!). Since I greatly appreciate his wholehearted support, I am removing the word Lethargic from my statement. Thanks Bill. MAGA2024!

As New York magazine notes, it was Trump's not-at-all-subtle way of calling Barr fat, because if the former president of the United States is anything, he's a schoolyard bully. Of course, the former AG doesn't deserve anyone's sympathy; having worked closely with Trump while doing his dirty work, he should have seen this coming.

Barr actually endorsed Trump last week when he told Fox News: I think it's my duty to choose the person who I think would do the least harm to the country. And in my mind, I will vote for the Republican ticket. Incredibly, in a December interview, Barr warned that it would be extremely difficult to get Trump to do the right thing in a second term, because he wouldn't have to worry about a another election. Trump needs people around him who will push him back and help him stay on the straight and narrow, Barr said. During his first term, the main way to do this would be to point out to him that this would harm his chances of winning a second term. Once he wins a second term, I don't know, you know, what considerations can be used to push back against bad ideas. Of course, in the most recent interview he added that the real danger to the country lies with the progressive agenda and not whoever tried to steal an election and needs to be reminded to do the right thing .

The gift every woman dreams of

Content

This content can also be viewed on the site from which it originated.

It's unclear what his excuse was last year

Content

This content can also be viewed on the site from which it originated.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.vanityfair.com/news/donald-trump-accepts-bill-barrs-endorsement-by-implying-hes-a-tub-of-lard The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos