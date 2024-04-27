Supreme Court immunity arguments show Trump is a master at corruption





I greatly underestimated Donald Trump. Thursday was the day his justices turned out to be his Supreme Court justices, just as he claimed had crossed my mind: Trump is not only competent but masterful. He is not only capable, he is supreme.

Because Trump is clumsy about his alleged crimes, surrounding himself with blatant thugs, telling blatant lies, leaving prolific trails of damning evidence, offering ridiculous defenses for indefensible conduct, I had long concluded that he was incompetent when it comes to fraud, in addition to his other obvious flaws. This is true as far as it goes. But for all his mad greed and compulsive lawlessness, for all his sleaze and stupidity, crime is ultimately not Trump's game. Trump is not a big criminal. But he has mastered something much more sinister and complex: corruption.

Crime is a largely private activity. Corruption is public. It seeps into the muscles and sinews of society and democratic institutions; it devours from the inside. The Supreme Court, drunk with arrogated power, detached from rudimentary ethics, was eaten alive. But the court is only one part of a vast terrain that Trump has conquered not through crime, but through corruption.

Crime is when you launch a violent attempt to overthrow the republic. Corruption is convincing an entire political party to pretend they didn't watch it live on television, or to cower inside the Capitol while dozens of police officers were bludgeoned by the crowd.

The crime is when we seize top-secret documents. Corruption is when a MAGA judge can't find the time to schedule your trial or process the mountains of evidence of your guilt.

The crime is when a US resident is murdered and dismembered by Saudi hitmen. Corruption is when a near-convicted killer invests $2 billion in your talentless son-in-law's fund, something other investors avoid.

The crime is when you fake business expenses to hide a payment to an adult film actress who wants to profit from your presidential campaign. Corruption is when the head of the country's grossest tabloid, a perpetual source of lies and nonsense, expresses concern that your actions are too shady for him.

Crime is when your lawyers tell the Senate not to convict you in an impeachment trial because you can be indicted in court. Corruption is when your lawyers inform the Supreme Court that you are safe from criminal courts and that only the Senate can try you but, alas, the senators missed their window.

Trump has already succeeded in corrupting much of what is corruptible. Government. Elections. Foreign police. Democracy. Religion. Especially people, and especially men. Trucks, boats, tiki torches, processions of weak men, all standing in the shadow cast by Trump.

The Republican Party has been absolutely corrupt. House Republicans have combined McCarthyism with Larry, Moe, and Curlyism to coerce Congress for ridiculously corrupt purposes, all in the service of further Trump degeneracy. In the Senate, the young hyenas, Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) and Josh Hawley (R-Mo.), study Trump's demagoguery and lick their lips, hoping to turn on the carcass of democracy.

The establishment has completely given in. Former lawyer. General William Barr's endorsement of Trump this week, after calling Trump inept, a psychologically damaged incompetent who only cares about himself, was hardly newsworthy. What is Barr but another in a long line of weak men, one more debased Republican offering fealty to the king of fat? Trump thanked Barr by humiliating him again.

But it was once again the Republican Supreme Court, predominantly composed of men, which created a little more discord in the democracies this week. Originalists or textualists, all sounded more or less Trumpist in taking seriously Trump's argument that his attacks on the constitutional order are protected by the Constitution itself. There is no way to make honest sense of such a mash of liars. But Larry, Moe and Curly don't just chair committees in Congress. They now also wear dresses and frowns. And they seem eager to pretend that crimes are just constitutional exercises of power and that a former president is a king.

Richard Nixon, a self-taught and corrupt man who assiduously studied geopolitics and government, never succeeded in subjugating American values ​​and institutions so widely. Trump, the ignorant and idiotic heir to his father's twisted fortune, has accomplished much more. Trump has not only conquered the trenches of conservative America, he has taken the high ground. Everything is his, from the most racist living room to the Federalist Society clubhouse. These are his corrupt subjects. He is their corrupt and demented king. If he somehow manages to get through the next perilous months, he could yet make corruption sacred and the republic irredeemable.

Francis Wilkinson is a columnist for Bloomberg Opinion. @fdwilkinson

