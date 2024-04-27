Kemi and Goves clash over Rwanda

When the Rwanda Bill had its second reading in the House of Commons just before Christmas, there was a revolt on the right of the Conservative Party. A group of legal experts, self-proclaimed Star Chamber, was convened by Eurosceptic MPs. They said Rishi Sunak's plan was not watertight enough to allow evictions, with too many legal loopholes open to exploitation. They said they would vote against the bill unless changes were made. In the end, Sunak took on the rebels; only a small number rose against him.

Shortly after the vote, the cabinet met. Michael Gove was quick to congratulate the Prime Minister, contrasting the Star Chamber's findings unfavorably with the verdict of Lord Sumption, a former Supreme Court judge, who had argued that Sunak's policies would work. He was effectively mocking the conservative right, one participant said.

Kemi Badenoch intervened. According to her colleagues, the unimpressed business secretary told Gove: “The way you talk and think on this issue is wrong,” she told her colleagues. People are rightly frustrated with a political class that pretends to address their concerns. They hate it when we pretend to be bothered but don't act. The Prime Minister congratulated Badenoch for his intervention; others followed suit on the need to respect valid concerns. Gove, who takes so many notes in cabinet that some colleagues fear he is compiling memoirs, sat uncomfortably. It was brutal, says the person who was present.

The Rwanda Security Bill was finally passed by the House of Lords this week after a lengthy ping-pong session. Sunak must now prove that his government can respond to voters' concerns. He pledged to get the flights off the ground in 12 weeks. It would come more than two years after Boris Johnson and then-Home Secretary Priti Patel unveiled the plan. Since then, more than 76,000 migrants have arrived on small boats.

Ministers are cautiously optimistic that this will happen this time. At the Interior Ministry, it is estimated that it will take around eight weeks to make the flights operational. How many seats will be filled is another question, given that the law allows for individual appeals. If Sunak faces a ruling from the European Court of Human Rights to arrest him, he has said he is prepared to ignore it. But the legal challenge, if it happens, will likely invoke the 1951 UN Refugee Convention, thereby depriving the Conservatives of the clean battle between Britain and Strasbourg that they would like.

A government official says the Lords delay has likely been a blessing in disguise, as it delays operational challenges that could still see the plan face further criticism. As one prominent person said after the vote: Of course it won't work. Well, get a few planes through, but that's not going to stop the flow of people trying to escape extreme poverty and danger at home.

In government, there is a certain realism on this point. The Sunaks' pledge to stop the boats has been difficult to reconcile with the near-record arrivals this year so far. Any deterrent measures aimed at Rwanda would take some time to take effect, so the chances of there being a visible effect by the time of the general elections appear slim. Sunak can at least indicate that other countries are following his lead: Ursula von der Leyen, the head of the European Commission, has come out in favor of new migration reforms that would involve deporting people to third countries for treatment of asylum. Manfred Weber, head of the EPP group in the European Parliament, said such policies are necessary to thwart the populists (who are expected to perform well in this year's European elections).

The interior minister, who once reportedly called Rwandan policies fucked up, marked the bill's passage with a visit to Lampedusa, the Italian island at the center of Europe's migrant influx. James Cleverly said he had learned lessons from Italy, which is currently experiencing a third wave of small boat arrivals. He considers Rwandan politics as one tool among many others.

The Conservatives' main goal is simply to see a flight take off for Rwanda to see an old commitment fulfilled. The plan is to carefully choose the first to be expelled: those whose appeals were heard and categorically rejected. We fear that with the new calls, individuals will take the opportunity to flee.

When Sunak ran for president, he told his friends that the Rwanda debacle embodied the reason Boris Johnson had to go: he had promised policies he could not deliver. Sunak's own failure would in turn raise difficult questions about his leadership.

So the timing of all this, along with his pledge to increase defense spending to 2.5% by 2030 and his latest promise to crack down on benefits, is no coincidence. It is part of a concerted effort to build support ahead of next week's local elections, in which the Conservatives are expected to lose half of the council seats they are defending. This is simply an exercise in surviving the aftermath of May 2, says Sunak critic. Total la-la earth. There's a good chance he faces a leadership challenge, a cabinet member says. I think he would probably survive it, but we would all be damaged.

This is one of the reasons why Downing Street is in election planning mode. Elections in the fall have always been the most likely option, but the possibility of voting before the summer has also been discussed. Much of the media coverage focused on the election date; but those close to Sunak are also thinking of the day when they will announce it and which will set the tone of the campaign.

No decision has been made. Instead, there is a list of dates considered viable. The final call will rest with the Prime Ministers alone, and the Rwandan project is a factor. As one shadow cabinet member points out: If I were Rishi, I would go for the summer and hope to catch a flight or two before polling day. The risk is that they wait until the fall, the figures remain unchanged and [Nigel] Farage can claim there is no deterrent effect.

It's rare to hear a Conservative talk about victory: all they really hope for is to deprive Labor of a majority. On the pessimistic side are conservatives who wonder if the party can stay united until Election Day. I'm not worried about the general election campaign we'll be able to run, says a veteran. Whether we can reach the starting line is another matter.