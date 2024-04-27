PTI holds rallies across Sindh to demand release of Imran Khan, other workers – Journal





KARACHI: Opposition party Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) on Friday held rallies, marches and protest demonstrations across the province, demanding the release of its jailed founding president Imran Khan and justice for dozens of workers who were behind bars in connection with the May elections. 9 cases of riots.

In Karachi, a large number of party activists and supporters took to the streets in almost all areas of the city and held rallies, sit-ins and protests in line with their party's call for protests. protests across the country.

They also asked the judiciary to take note of the authoritarianism of the authorities who denied the party its constitutional right to peacefully demonstrate every time it announced it would take to the streets.

While many protests took place in different areas of the city, two major events took place in the Eastern District and the Southern District.

Haleem Adil says party founder will be released soon

In District East, a rally was held from Millennium Mall in Bahadurabad via Rashid Minhas Road and University Road.

Paid participants, including women and children, used different modes of transportation to take part in the gathering. They carried placards, PTI flags, portraits of Imran Khan and chanted slogans for his release.

Addressing the participants at Chaar Minar Chowrangi in Bahadurabad, PTI-Sindh President Haleem Adil Sheikh promised that the struggle of PTI workers would bear fruit and their beloved leader would soon be among them.

Imran Khan's jail days will be over and he will soon be among you, he said. This false government can no longer oppose the will of the people.

He said the entire country was paying the price for what happened on February 8 in the name of elections. Those who celebrated their false victories can no longer face the public. Even the formation of governments at the Center and provinces has become a joke for everyone.

He said that on February 8, people of Karachi voted for PTI and there was no other party in the field during the contest. But it is ironic that those who were rejected by the people of Karachi were again imposed only for the vested interests of certain quarters.

In the southern district, a large number of PTI women activists gathered in front of the Karachi Press Club to demonstrate.

In Hyderabad, PTI activists staged a protest demonstration in front of the local press club demanding the release of Imran Khan and against election fraud.

The protesters raised slogans against the government and demanded withdrawal of cases against Imran Khan and his wife.

They said the government was working as a slave to the United States and accused it of victimizing PTI workers and leaders.

In Nawabshah, party workers gathered at Shiraz Chowk to hold a rally.

In Sanghar, PTI activists also staged a protest demonstration against the prolonged incarceration of their founder Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi.

The Umerkot section of the party also took out a rally and demanded the immediate release of Mr. Khan.

Published in Dawn, April 27, 2024

