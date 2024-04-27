Leading the Process of Preparing and Accelerating Indonesia's OECD Membership, President Joko Widodo Appoints Coordinating Minister of Economy to Lead the OECD National Team





Jakarta, INDONEWS.ID – President Joko Widodo stipulated Presidential Decree (Keppres) Number 17 of 2024 Concerning the National Team for the Preparation and Acceleration of Indonesia's Membership in the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development or the OECD national team. In this presidential decree, President Joko Widodo appointed Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto as director general of the OECD country team. Previously, following the intentions of the Indonesian government, the OECD Council decided to open membership discussions with Indonesia from February 20, 2024. The OECD then prepared and discussed the roadmap for Indonesia's accession which was agreed by the OECD Council on March 29. 2024. This process has been relatively rapid, namely 7 months, since Indonesia officially expressed its intention to become a member of the OECD in July 2023. “Indonesia's accession process is an important event for OECD members and partners. “As the first Southeast Asian country invited to open OECD membership discussions and the largest economy in the world's fastest-growing region, Indonesia is determined to deepen the integration and to open a transformative path towards growth and resilience for all,” said the Coordination Committee. Minister Airlangga at the dinner reception organized in conjunction with Indonesia's accession to the OECD with OECD Heads of Mission in Jakarta, February 28, 2024. The OECD national team has four tasks. First, organize and coordinate the preparations and acceleration of Indonesia's membership in the OECD. Second, coordinate, negotiate and gather support for the preparation and acceleration of Indonesia's accession to the OECD Convention and other related OECD international legal instruments. Third, identify, categorize the order of priorities and prepare recommendations to adjust standards, policies and legislation if necessary. Fourth, formulate and implement an implementation strategy for public communication and information dissemination related to the preparation and acceleration of Indonesia's membership in the OECD. In carrying out his duties as Director General of the OECD National Team, Coordinating Minister Airlangga will be assisted by two vice-presidents, namely the Minister of Finance and the Minister of Foreign Affairs. The appointment of the OECD National Team coincides with the OECD Ministerial Level Meeting (PTM) to be held in Paris, France, on May 2-3, 2024. During the PTM, which will be attended by the Coordinating Minister Airlangga, the official delivery of the roadmap for accession to Indonesia is planned. After this step, Indonesia will carry out an independent assessment of the conformity of national policies and standards with OECD national policies and standards. The OECD accession process itself will become a continuously government-led structural reform program to become a high-income developed country in line with the Golden Indonesia Vision 2045.

