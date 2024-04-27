Donald Trump comes to Utah for campaign fundraiser Deseret News





Former President Donald Trump is expected to visit Utah during the last week of June for a private fundraiser, the Deseret News confirmed Thursday.

Trump's visit is expected to take place at an undisclosed hotel in Park City, where a group of wealthy individuals from across Utah will host the exclusive gathering, a source with knowledge of the event said.

Official coordination efforts for fundraising are being led by George Glass, a Trump campaign fundraiser and former ambassador to Portugal, and Marlon Bateman, a former State Department official in the Trump administration, according to sources. Both declined to comment.

Trump's visit will take place shortly after the June 25 Republican primary. Several candidates in the Utah Senate race to replace Sen. Mitt Romney have actively sought or would welcome Trump's endorsement, the Deseret News previously reported.

Some prominent Utah political figures, including Sen. Mike Lee, Rep. Burgess Owens and Attorney General Sean Reyes, are expected to appear at the event, the source said. The elected officials did not respond to a request for comment.

The Park City event will follow a record $50.5 million fundraiser for Trump in Palm Beach, Florida, on April 6. Between court appearances, Trump's high-dollar fundraising tour will also include Miami, Florida, on May 5; Lexington, Kentucky, May 15; and Las Vegas, Nevada, on June 8, National Review reported Tuesday.

These events, organized by the Trump 47 Committee, charged attendees between $1,000 and $844,600 depending on their access level, according to invitations obtained by National Review. The Trump 47 Committee is a joint fundraising organization that can raise money for the Trumps Save America PAC, which can then be used for campaign purposes or legal bills, the Washington Post reported.

The Republican National Committee, which runs campaign operations for the party's potential presidential nominee, did not respond to a request for comment before the article was published.

Trump's appearances at the Beehive State have been rare. He traveled to Utah for his first and only campaign rally in the state in March 2016, attended by thousands of supporters and protesters in downtown Salt Lake City.

About 1,200 people turned out at the Infinity Event Center to hear then-candidate Trump say “I love the Mormons” and criticize Mitt Romney, who had spoken out against his presidential campaign two weeks earlier.

Before his visit, Trump said he would not attend the March 21 GOP presidential debate in Salt Lake City, leading to the event's cancellation.

Trump visited the state on another public occasion when he announced dramatic reductions to the Bears Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalante national monuments in the state capital.

President Joe Biden attended a campaign fundraiser in Park City in August 2023. The event was hosted by Kristi and John Cumming, founder of the ski resort company Powdr, and Nancy and Mark Gilbert, former United States ambassadors.

