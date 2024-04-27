Donald Trump sends Melania a message from the court





Donald Trump sent his wife a courtroom message on her 54th birthday Friday, the eighth day of his criminal trial, regarding a hush money payment made during his 2016 presidential campaign.

Trump is the first former president to face a criminal trial after Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg indicted him on 34 counts of falsifying business records in connection with a cash payment. Adult film actress Stormy Daniels shortly before the 2016 elections.

Bragg accused Trump of making the $130,000 payment to prevent Daniels from publicizing her claim that she had an affair with Trump. The former president has denied the affair and pleaded not guilty to all charges. He also accused Bragg and prosecutors in his other criminal cases of targeting him for political purposes, saying the Manhattan case constituted election interference.

Donald Trump and his wife, Melania, attend the World Series in Atlanta on October 30, 2021. On Friday, Trump sent Melania a birthday message from her silent trial in Manhattan. Donald Trump and his wife, Melania, attend the World Series in Atlanta on October 30, 2021. On Friday, Trump sent Melania a birthday message from her silent trial in Manhattan. Elsa/Getty Images

Trump told reporters in Manhattan court on Friday that he was forced to attend the trial rather than celebrate Melania Trump's birthday.

“I want to start by wishing my wife, Melania, a very happy birthday. It would be nice to be with her, but I'm in a courthouse for a rigged trial. It's a rigged trial. Terrible,” a- he declared.

Newsweek reached out to the Trump campaign for comment via email.

Social media reacts to Trump's remarks

The video of his remarks went viral on X (formerly Twitter) and garnered hundreds of thousands of views. Trump's critics took issue with the comments.

“Fun fact. The crux of this criminal case is to cover up his multiple affairs… while married to his birthday girl. Something tells me she doesn't cry into her gold coffee cup because that he is not there,” wrote political commentator Fred Wellman.

“No, she's fine. It's a beautiful day in South Florida and it's even better because he's not here,” wrote commenter Rachel Vindman.

Newsitics founder Alex Cole wrote: “Trump says he would rather spend the day with Melania on her birthday, but he has to be in court. Trump is literally in court because he loved cheating on Melania.”

Others, however, echoed Trump's sentiments.

“President Trump wishes his wife, Melania Trump, a HAPPY BIRTHDAY this morning from the courthouse in New York. What they are doing to this man should disgust the entire nation,” wrote Ryan Fournier, co-founder of the political organization Students for Trump.

“It’s such a shame that Judge Merchan would do this to the Trump family,” wrote @_johnnymaga, a popular conservative account on X.

