Politics
The Church of England has failed on gender
Two years ago, a number of Church of England leaders, including former Archbishop of Canterbury Rowan Williams, signed a letter to Prime Minister Boris Johnson declaring: “Being trans is enter into a sacred journey to become whole. This view concisely summarizes an earlier document produced by the Church of England Education Office entitled Valuing All Gods Children, in which it is addressed to Church of England schools seeking to fight against homophobic, biphobic and transphobic bullying.
However, we could consider this to be a laudable objective. Bullying is unpleasant and distressing for the bullied child, although it often reveals difficulties, whether at home or elsewhere, for the bully as well.
However, this is not advice aimed simply at eradicating and preventing harassment. In fact, it feels like it's not really bullying at all. It is, in the foreword of the current Archbishop of Canterbury, an orientation [that will] helping schools offer the Christian message of love, joy and celebration of our humanity without exception or exclusion. Furthermore, the summary expresses each student's desire to realize their potential in all aspects of their personality: physically, academically, socially, morally and spiritually, so that all may flourish and have abundant lives. It is the language of affirmation and confirmation, which is of a completely different kind.
Now, on some level, I completely agree; sounds great, kids should be affirmed and encouraged, right? However, as with all such things, once we move below the big statements and get into the details, we start to encounter some challenges. My first check is when I see transphobia disappearing alongside homophobia and biphobia. So the CofE education department seems to have simply accepted the lie that it's basically Section 8 and the 1980s, but this time for trans people. The L, G and B are for cover, nothing more. In my opinion, there is a world of difference between someone who comes out as gay at 16 and is supported through what can be a difficult time, and someone who is encouraged to believe they were born in the wrong body, and that's where the advice starts to fall apart.
Because even if a child has a belief that in order to realize their potential they must be recognized as a different gender than the one they were born with, and that they must also be put on puberty blockers or some other form of medication and finally If you wish to move forward for lower or upper surgery while still in secondary school, then in my opinion, these glorious, Elysian and heroic goals of the education department of the The Church of England are not worth the paper they are written on. For what? Because they failed in their fundamental duty to protect the children in their care from dark, heinous and corrupt claims.
Ah, the appropriately serious and slightly condescending response will come, but these are complicated situations. The advice is full of phrases like “there is a need for wisdom and sensitivity”, but almost every time there is a slight pause the phrase follows very quickly, but it is important to challenge every allusion to the HBT bullying and walking away. We drive. This argument has surely been overstated, and even more so when it is said that no school can claim to be a safe, loving and protective institution while members of the school community suffer and are made unhappy by bullying.
