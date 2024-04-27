Today's Main Events: PM Modi, Priyanka Gandhi in Kolhapur, Udgir, Maharashtra; Yes, the bank's fourth-quarter profits; IPL matches and more

Find below the main events of the day:

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Priyanka Gandhi to address election rally in Maharashtra's Udgir

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is expected to hold an election rally in Maharashtra's Latur district on Saturday in support of party Lok Sabha candidate Dr Shivaji Kalge. According to a release from the Latur District Congress, the rally will take place in Udgir town and is expected to begin around 3 p.m.

The Congress party is part of the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), which also includes the Shiv Sena (UBT) and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) led by Sharad Pawar. Latur is one of the 11 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra that will be voted on May 7 in the third phase of the general elections.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi to address rally in Kolhapur

Preparations are in full swing for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's first public rally in western Maharashtra, which will take place at 5 pm on Saturday at the Tapovan ground in Kolhapur city. The rally is part of Prime Minister Modi's Lok Sabha (LS) election campaign, where he will support Mahayuti candidates Sanjay Mandlik from Kolhapur constituency and Dhairyasheel Mane from Hatkanangle.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, along with Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, will also attend the event.

IPL Match Today: DC vs MI; Who will win the Delhi vs Mumbai clash? Fantastic team, pitch report and more

Delhi Capitals (DC) will take on Mumbai Indians (MI) on Saturday, April 27 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. DC, after winning 4 out of 9 matches, are placed at number 6 in the points table, while Mumbai Indians are placed at number 8 after winning 3 of their 8 matches.

Both teams have won 3 of their last 5 matches. Today's match between the two teams will start at 3:30 p.m. Read here.

Meanwhile, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will take on Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Saturday, April 27 at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, also known as Ekana Sports City, in Lucknow.

IMD issues heatwave alert for Mumbai from April 27 to 29

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heatwave alert for Thane and Raigad districts of Maharashtra, as well as parts of Mumbai, from April 27 to 29.

IMD scientist Sushma Nair explained on April 24 that the heatwave is due to anticyclonic circulation, which causes temperatures to rise in these areas.

Goa: PM Modi to visit South Goa to address public meetings on April 27

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to address a rally in Sancoale, Goa on Saturday, April 27. Goa will participate in the third phase of the Lok Sabha elections, with voting scheduled for May 7.

Prime Minister Modi's public meeting is expected to begin at 5 p.m., said Sadanand Shet Tanavade, president of the BJP's Goa unit.

The BJP has fielded entrepreneur Pallavi Dempo from South Goa parliamentary seat. Speaking to reporters, CM Sawant said, “More than 50,000 people are likely to attend the rally. »

The BJP is all set to win both the Lok Sabha seats in Goa,” he said, adding that the BJP candidates are receiving an overwhelming response from the voters.

YES Bank to announce fourth quarter results on April 27

YES Bank is expected to announce its quarterly and annual results for the period ending March 31, 2024, on Saturday, April 27. Read here.

India will begin Thomas Cup title defense against Thailand on April 27

The BWF Thomas & Uber Cup 2024 finals will begin on April 27 in China, with the Indian men's team aiming to defend their title. India, who secured their first-ever Thomas Cup victory in 2022, will begin their campaign against Thailand on the opening day of the tournament.

Find other important events below:

LS 2024 polls: Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal on a roadshow in East Delhi.

Assam: Cong leader Kharge will address an election rally in Barpeta constituency on April 27.

The deadline for final Haj-2024 payment is today.

Gujarat: Priyanka Gandhi will address a rally at Dharampur in Valsad.

Nagpur: The 9th edition of National Beej Festival 'Beejotsav' will be held on April 27 in Maharashtra

The Stairs National Youth Games will be officially launched on April 27 at the Indira Gandhi Stadium in Delhi.

The Uber Cup badminton tournaments will take place from April 27 to May 5 in China.

Stage alert!

Published: April 27, 2024, 07:04 IST

