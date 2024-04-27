Blinken meets Xi Jinping, warns China will face sanctions if it continues to boost Russian arms industry

Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned that China would face US sanctions if it continued to develop Russia's arms industry after his meeting with Xi Jinping.

President Joe Biden's top diplomat has warned senior officials in Beijing, including the president, that the United States is growing frustrated with its ties with Moscow.

He said if China did not stop exporting materials helping the Kremlin build its defense industrial base, there would be consequences.

Talks between the two sides have intensified in recent months, although differences have widened.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken meets with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Great Hall of the People, Beijing

During his trip to China, Blinken raised the issue of the communist nation's continued support for the Russian military.

They each stressed the importance of keeping lines of communication open, but they also lamented the persistent and growing divisions that threaten global security.

Those divisions were highlighted earlier this week when U.S. President Joe Biden signed a massive foreign aid bill that contains several elements the Chinese view as problematic.

Their comments hinted at a long list of differences to be discussed, including Taiwan and the South China Sea, trade and human rights, China's support for Russia, and the production and export of synthetic precursors of opioids.

“Overall, China-US relations are beginning to stabilize,” Wang told Blinken at the start of about five and a half hours of talks.

“But at the same time, the negative factors in the relationship continue to grow and develop and the relationship faces all sorts of disruptions.”

“Should China and the United States continue on the path toward stability or return to a downward spiral? He asked. “This is a major issue for our two countries and tests our sincerity and capabilities.”

Wang also discussed, without being specific, well-known Chinese complaints about US policy and positions on the South China Sea, Taiwan, human rights and China's right to maintain relations with countries that she deems appropriate.

“China's legitimate development rights have been unreasonably suppressed and our core interests are facing challenges,” he said.

“China’s concerns are consistent. We have always called for respecting each other's core interests and urge the United States not to interfere in China's internal affairs, not to hinder China's development, and not to cross the red lines of the China regarding China's sovereignty, security and development interests.

Blinken responded by saying the Biden administration places great importance on dialogue between the United States and China, even on controversial issues. He stressed that some progress had been made over the past year, but suggested that negotiations would remain difficult.

Despite its “limitless” partnership with Moscow, China has avoided supplying weapons for Russia’s war in Ukraine.

U.S. officials warn that such aid risks harming broader bilateral relations, even as relations stabilize after being affected by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's 2022 visit to Taiwan and the US shooting down of suspected Chinese surveillance balloon in February 2023.

Blinken meets with Chinese Minister of Public Security Wang Xiaohong at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse

“I look forward to these discussions being very clear, very direct on the areas where we have differences and on the position of the United States, and I am confident that you will do the same on behalf of China,” he said. Blinken told Wang.

“In our opinion, there is no substitute for face-to-face diplomacy to try to move forward, but also to make sure that we are as clear as possible on the areas in which we have differences, at least to avoid misunderstandings”, for avoid calculation errors,” he said.

The State Department later said Blinken and Wang had “in-depth, substantive and constructive discussions on areas of divergence as well as areas of cooperation” and made clear that Blinken stood firm in the face of U.S. concerns.

Blinken “emphasized that the United States will continue to defend our interests and values ​​and those of our allies and partners, including on human rights and economic issues,” the Department of Defense spokesperson said. State, Matthew Miller, in a statement.

Blinken arrived in China on Wednesday, visiting Shanghai shortly before Biden signed the $95 billion foreign aid package that has several elements likely to anger Beijing, including $8 billion to counter the growing aggressiveness of China towards Taiwan and in the South China Sea.

It also seeks to force TikTok's parent company, based in China, to sell the social media platform.

China and the United States are the main players in the Indo-Pacific region. Washington is increasingly alarmed by Beijing's growing aggressiveness in recent years toward Taiwan and its smaller Southeast Asian neighbors with whom it has major territorial and maritime disputes in the South China Sea.

China denounced US aid to Taiwan and immediately condemned the aid as a dangerous provocation. He also strongly opposes efforts to force the sale of TikTok.

Other issues on the table include U.S. complaints about China's excessive industrial capacity, military-to-military communication, artificial intelligence and people-to-people exchanges.

The United States is also pushing for progress in reducing China's supply of chemicals used to make fentanyl.

The bill also provides $61 billion for Ukraine to defend against Russian invasion. The Biden administration has loudly complained that Chinese support for Russia's military-industrial sector has allowed Moscow to circumvent Western sanctions and step up attacks on Ukraine.

U.S. officials said China-Russia ties would be a major topic of conversation during Blinken's visit, and just before Friday's meetings began, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced he would visit China in May.