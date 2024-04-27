Key takeaways from the fourth day of testimony in Trump's secret trial | Donald Trump News





The fourth day of testimony in the secret trial of former US President Donald Trump in New York has concluded, with former National Enquirer publisher David Pecker facing several hours of cross-examination by the Trump's legal team.

Pecker responded to further questions Friday about what he said was a catch-and-kill program aimed at suppressing damaging information about Trump in the run-up to the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

The former president was indicted on 34 counts of falsifying business records in connection with payments made to adult film star Stormy Daniels.

Trump, the presumptive 2024 Republican nominee, is accused of mislabeling reimbursements made to his former lawyer Michael Cohen, who paid Daniels $130,000 in exchange for her silence about an alleged affair. Trump has denied that this affair took place.

But prosecutors said the ex-president's alleged wrongdoing was part of a larger criminal plan to influence the 2016 vote, which Trump won against Hillary Clinton.

Friday's hearing began with Trump attorney Emil Bove continuing to cross-examine Pecker, one of the prosecution's star witnesses. Two other witnesses also took the stand.

Here are six takeaways from the day in court.

Pecker grilled on editorial process, 2015 meeting

Bove, Trump's lawyer, questioned the former National Enquirer publisher on Friday about a 2015 meeting, about which he had previously testified.

Pecker had said earlier that there was a discussion at that meeting about publishing articles about Bill and Hillary Clinton and Trump's opponents in the Republican presidential primary.

Pecker said the moves were good for the tabloid industry. He said the Enquirer published negative articles about the Clintons before it began coordinating with the Trump campaign because those articles did well.

Bove also sought to show that much of the Enquirer's negative coverage of Trump's political opponents, which prosecutors had suggested, was evidence that they were in cahoots, simply summarized by other media outlets.

Pecker said recycling information from other outlets makes cost-effective and business sense.

Bove later also said that National Enquirers' parent company and not Trump or Cohen, his then-lawyer, paid $30,000 to a former Trump Tower doorman in 2015 for entitlement to an unsubstantiated claim he claimed which Trump fathered a child with an employee.

Pecker testified earlier that the Enquirer thought the story would make a huge tabloid article if it was accurate, but ultimately concluded the story was 1,000 percent false and never published it. Both Trump and the woman involved have denied the allegations.

Bove asked if he would tell the story if it were true. Pecker replied: Yes.

The term “catch-and-kill” was not used at the 2015 meeting

Pecker also previously said he hatched a plan with Trump and Cohen in August 2015 for the National Enquirer to help Trump's presidential campaign.

But when questioned Friday by Trump's lawyer, Pecker acknowledged that there was no mention at that meeting of the term catch and kill, which describes the practice of tabloids buying the rights to an article so that they never see the light of day.

There was also no discussion at the meeting about any financial dimension, such as the National Enquirer paying people on Trump's behalf for the rights to their stories, Pecker said.

Agreement with Karen McDougal

The defense's questioning then turned to a deal between the National Enquirers' parent company, American Media Inc, and former Playboy model Karen McDougal.

Bove sought to understand what McDougals and the Enquirers' goals really were in striking a $150,000 deal in 2016.

The deal gave American Media, where Pecker served as CEO from 1999 to 2020, exclusive rights to McDougal's account of any relationship with a then-married man, a clause Pecker testified related specifically to Trump. She claims they had an affair in 2006 and 2007; Trump denies it.

The contract also called for McDougal to pose for magazine covers and produce, with the help of a ghostwriter, columns and other content on fitness and aging for various American media titles.

Earlier this week, Pecker said the content provision was essentially about a pact that was actually intended to prevent McDougal's story from becoming public and potentially influencing Trump's chances for the presidency.

But on Friday, the ex-publisher said McDougal was looking to revive his career and that American Media had presented itself during a video conference as a place that could help him. The company ended up publishing more than 65 articles under his name, he said.

When American Media signed its deal with her, “You thought he had a legitimate business purpose, didn't you?” Bove asked Pecker.

I did it, the former editor said.

Rhona Graff, who began working for Trump in 1987 and left the Trump Organization in April 2021, was the next witness to testify after Pecker. She has been described as Trump's caretaker and right-hand woman.

Graff said Friday that she saw Daniels once at Trump Tower before he ran for president. She said she heard Trump say he was interested in getting her on The Apprentice, the reality TV show he hosted.

Graff also said Daniels and McDougal's contact information was maintained in the Trump Organizations' Outlook computer system.

I've never had the same day twice. It was a very challenging, exciting and fascinating place, she said of her 34 years working for the Trump Organization. Graff also described Trump as a fair and respectful boss.

Trial hears third witness

Gary Farro, who works at Flagstar Bank as a private client advisor and previously worked at First Republic Bank, which was used by Cohen, was the third witness in the trial.

Farro said Friday that Cohen had several personal accounts at First Republic when Farro took over the client relationship in 2015. He also detailed the banking agreement he had with Cohen, according to U.S. media reports reporting his testimony.

I was told I was selected because of my knowledge and ability to deal with individuals who can be a little difficult, Farro said.

Frankly, I didn't find it that difficult, he added.

Trump leaves Trump Tower to attend his trial at Manhattan Criminal Court in New York on April 26. [Eduardo Munoz/Reuters]

SLAPP hearing next week

Meanwhile, Judge Juan Merchan, who is overseeing the New York case, said he plans to hold a hearing next Thursday on accusations that Trump violated the gag order in the case.

Prosecutors asked that Trump be punished for allegedly violating the order, which prohibits the ex-president from publicly criticizing witnesses, certain court officials and their relatives.

Trump could be fined $1,000 for each violation or face jail time, although prosecutors say they are not seeking jail time at this time.

The trial will resume on Tuesday next week.

