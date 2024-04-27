New York union members say support for Trump is 'skyrocketing' after site visit





Steamfitters Local 638 union members Ronald Dioguard and Gary Zuto join “The Bottom Line” to explain why they support former President Trump.

After personally meeting former President Donald Trump at their construction site, two members of Steamfitters Local 638 said support for the 45th president has now “exploded.”

“We all love him,” Gary Zuto said Thursday on “The Bottom Line” after meeting with Trump that morning. “He takes care of the country, the country we live in, and that’s what we love.”

“I see him at work. Everyone has Trump stickers on their helmets,” added Ronald Dioguard, Zuto's colleague. “They just see him as a president who is passionate about their country. There's no denying how much he cares about the country. It's not even a question.”

Crowds chanted “four more years” as Trump stopped at the New York construction site to thank them for their support during his ongoing trial.

The former president's caravan stopped to meet hundreds of fans and trade unionists seeking autographs and selfies – including Zuto and Dioguard.

Two members of Steamfitters Local 638 who met with Donald Trump at the construction site Thursday join “The Bottom Line.” (Fox News)

Trump told reporters there that he appreciated the “incredible display of affection” ahead of his appearance in Manhattan court and a key U.S. Supreme Court hearing on presidential immunity in Washington, DC.

“I’ve been waiting for this moment for a long time,” Dioguard said. “I was thrilled, I couldn’t even sleep last night knowing he was coming.”

“I thought it was a good idea for him,” Dioguard continued, “because I know Joe Biden can't do that, just show up at a job site.”

“There’s no ice cream shop near us,” Zuto said.

Both union workers expressed support for Trump's economic and energy policies. Most pressing for them, however, is the influx of illegal immigrants housed in the Big Apple.

“These are the guys who are taking our jobs for $10 an hour. They don't put [anything] reintroduced into the system,” Zuto said.

“People are tired of paying high gas prices. Food is over-the-top. Interest rates are so high that people can't afford to buy a house,” he said. he adds. “People are fed up and it’s widespread.”

Union members estimate that two-thirds of their colleagues plan to vote for Trump next November, noting that they align with the former president's message of “putting America first.”

“Mr. Trump actually asked me, 'Do you think I had a chance in New York?'” Dioguard recalled. “I said, 'Absolutely.'

Timothy HJ Nerozzi of Fox News contributed to this report.

