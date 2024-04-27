Rachmat Gobel thanks Jokowi for the development of Gorontalo





Rachmat Gobel, Indonesian member of the House of Representatives (left), chats with President Joko Widodo during a working visit to Gorontalo (MI/HO). PRESIDENT Joko Widodo (Jokowi) was present in Gorontalo province a few days ago. During his challenge, Jokowi was greeted by several community figures, including Korinbang DPR RI Vice Chairman Rachmat Gobel. During his meeting with Jokowi, Rachmat Gobel expressed gratitude for President Joko Widodo's support for various development efforts aimed at advancing the Gorontalo region. Rachmat Gobel explained that currently Gorontalo is one of the 5 poorest provinces in the 3T region and therefore requires special affirmation from the central government. Also read: Legal, NasDem wins in Gorontalo Rachmat Gobel believes that strengthening strong infrastructure and a connected industrial ecosystem is the main foundation for the development of Gorontalo's economy. This idea came closer to reality, when during his working visit, the President inaugurated several strategic infrastructure projects in Gorontalo such as the Pohuwato Airport. The successful inauguration of the Pohuwato Airport yesterday was not an easy journey. The airport was actually built a long time ago, but then abandoned. Thanks to the collaboration between Rachmat Gobel, as the representative of the people of Gorontalo in the DPR, with the Ministry of Transport, the Ministry of Public Works and other relevant institutions, the construction of Pohuwato Airport was finally able to resume . Also read: Gobel: This is the beginning of the awakening of a just prosperous Gorontalo Rachmat Gobel's special attention to this airport cannot be separated from its important role as a connecting point between Gorontalo and Central Sulawesi, especially for areas that are difficult to reach by land transportation. Apart from the inauguration of the Pohuwato Airport, the President also reviewed the proposed construction of the Bulango Ulu Dam, designed to meet the raw water requirement of 2,200 liters and an electric power source with a capacity of 4.96 megawatts. In his speech, Joko Widodo mandated that the construction of this dam could be completed by the end of 2024. Also read: PT AGIT transforms Anggrek port into a smart green port The objective of this development is in line with Vision 2051 initiated by Rachmat Gobel in 2021, to make Gorontalo an agropolitan city. Even though it has fertile and extensive land, as well as sufficient natural resources, Gorontalo has not yet optimally managed its agricultural irrigation. With the construction of this dam, Rachmat Gobel believes that Gorontalo can become a food storage center in the eastern region, also meeting the food needs of IKN, which has a close geographical location, as well as the adjacent special economic zone. This effort is also part of the development of the port of Anggrek, near East Kalimantan. “This journey is not easy, especially because Gorontalo is located in the 3T region (outermost, avant-garde and disadvantaged) which carries risks and requires great commitment. Therefore, synergistic collaboration between central government, regional government and local communities is necessary to work together. “Working together to strengthen infrastructure and strengthen a strong industry together,” underlined Rachmat Gobel. (RO/Z-1)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://mediaindonesia.com/nusantara/667531/rachmat-gobel-berterima-kasih-pada-jokowi-atas-pembangunan-gorontalo The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos