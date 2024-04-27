The central question weighing on Trump's legal cases: political office





Welcome to the online version of From the Politics Desk, an evening newsletter bringing you the latest reporting and analysis from NBC News Politics teams from the campaign trail, the White House and on Capitol Hill.

In today's edition, senior legal correspondent Laura Jarrett explores the key question lingering in Donald Trump's legal proceedings this week. Plus, with the Ukraine aid package now passed, “Meet the Press” moderator Kristen Welker looks ahead to the next big fight facing Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell.

Sign up to receive this newsletter in your inbox every weekday here.

The central question hanging over Trump's legal casesBy Laura Jarrett

Amid a high-stakes debate at the Supreme Court this week, Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson asked former President Donald Trump's lawyer a piercing question: Whether there is any threat of criminal prosecution , what is stopping the president from doing what he wants? ?

It's a question that persists not only in Trump's criminal case in Washington, where a grand jury indicted him for trying to overturn the 2020 election, but also in New York, where prosecutors are asking a judge to convict him of criminal contempt, as they argue he is attacking. potential witnesses at trial.

Trump is under a court-imposed silence order that orders him not to comment on anyone who might testify at the trial, but he continues to post about the witnesses online and argue in the courthouse hallways against his former fixer turned state witness.

Do you have a news tip? Let us know

So what's a judge to do when faced with a defendant who also happens to be the presumptive GOP nominee for president? If the judge imposes a fine, as prosecutors have urged, will the defendant stop? And if not, then what? In court this week, the prosecution argued that Trump appeared to want incarceration, presumably to gain martyr status with his political base.

None of this is normal. And the judges currently overseeing Trump's cases appear to be feeling the weight of the unusual circumstances in which they find themselves.

Judge Juan Merchan in New York and Judge Tanya Chutkan in Washington, D.C., have both repeatedly noted that, for the purposes of their case, Trump should be treated like any other defendant. But he's not another defendant. And if he wins his immunity argument in the Supreme Court, thereby shielding him from prosecution, then he truly enjoys a rare status.

Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch, during his oral argument Thursday in the election interference case, said everyone agreed that no man was above the law. But the country's legal system is currently being tested in an unprecedented way, and we'll see if he's right.

Trump trial, day 8: Longtime Trump aide and bank executive each take the standBy Adam Reiss, Gary Grumbach, Jillian Frankel and Dareh Gregorian

The prosecution moved on to its second witness in its case against Trump after former National Enquirer publisher David Pecker finished his testimony, which included attempts by defense lawyers to blur his remarks about a joint project at the profit from Trump's 2016 campaign.

Pecker's dramatic testimony was followed by two other witnesses, including longtime Trump aide and gatekeeper Rhona Graff, who said she was testifying pursuant to a subpoena.

Graff said she worked for the Trump Organization for 34 years and was responsible for maintaining Trump's contact list and calendar. People on the contact list that prosecutors have a copy of included former Playboy model Karen McDougal and adult film star Stormy Daniels, Graff acknowledged. Both women claimed they had sex with Trump in 2006 and received money to keep silent about their claims during his 2016 presidential campaign. Trump has denied their claims.

McDougal's list included several phone numbers and addresses. Daniels' contact information simply read Stormy and included a cell phone number, Graff confirmed after their lists were presented in court.

Asked by prosecutor Susan Hoffinger if she had ever seen Daniels in a reception area of ​​Trump Tower, Graff said she had a vague memory of it. When asked if she knew Daniels was an adult film actress, Graff replied: Yes, I knew.

The final witness Friday was Gary Farro, a bank executive who helped former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen create the shell company he used to pay Daniels. Prosecutors are using his testimony to authenticate documents related to the transaction. His testimony will continue when the trial resumes Tuesday morning.

Read a full recap of Day 8 of the Trump trial here

Mitch McConnell's Next Big FightBy Kristen Welker

Mitch McConnell has fought many political battles during his decades as a senator over campaign finance, against Barack Obama's judicial choices and, more recently, in favor of helping Ukraine in its war against Russia .

But the Kentucky Republican, who is stepping down as Senate GOP leader at the end of the year, sees an even bigger fight ahead: the battle against isolationism within his own party.

He teased it during this exchange with me for an interview that will air on Meet the Press this Sunday, discussing his conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy after Congress approved additional aid.

McConnell: Well, he was grateful, because he knew the big challenge was in my party. And I think it was nice of him to mention that we had a bigger vote than we had a few months ago. I think there is a growing feeling within the Senate Republican conference that the isolationist route is not a good idea.

And McConnell went into more detail later in the interview, telling me that after leaving his leadership post, he plans to spend his time fighting isolationism within the GOP.

The challenge for McConnell: The Republican presidential nominee has embraced an “America First” foreign policy, which many Republican lawmakers have embraced.

Case in point: More House Republicans voted against additional aid to Ukraine than for it. And they are relatively new members of Congress: among the 112 House Republicans who voted against aid to Ukraine, more than 70 were elected after 2016. And in the Senate, 10 of the 15 Republicans opposed the aid plan aides were elected after 2016.

McConnell could face an uphill battle, with Republican critics of Ukraine funding, like Sen. JD Vance of Ohio, suggesting it is the last aid package that will pass Congress.

I asked McConnell about this and more in our Sunday interview on Meet the Press.

Today's headlines Feel good: President Joe Biden has privately expressed confidence in his ability to win the November election in recent weeks, in contrast to frustration over the status of his campaign that he expressed to his colleagues just a few months ago. . Read more It's debatable: Biden said Friday during an interview with radio host Howard Stern that he was happy to debate Trump. Trump responded on Truth Social: ANYWHERE, ANY TIME, ANY PLACE. The latest national poll from NBC News finds that Biden's age and Trump's legal challenges are the most compelling arguments against their candidacy. Read more The Perry Problem: The New York Times looks at the challenges facing Rep. Scott Perry, R-Pa. A caucus member is running for re-election in a competitive district. Prom: Its White House Correspondents' Dinner weekend in Washington, and NBC News owner Kelly O'Donnell tells Deadline what to expect, why she chose Colin Jost as her entertainer this year and her work to expand access to the press as president of the White House Correspondents Association. . Learn more

That's all from The Politics Desk for now. If you have comments you like or dislike, email us at [email protected]

And if you're a fan, share it with everyone. They can register here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/central-question-trump-legal-cases-politics-desk-rcna149582 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos