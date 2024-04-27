BORIS JOHNSON: Go London! It's time to evict Mayor Khan, a high-crime, high-tax, do-nothing mayor

Imagine your joy at the news. In almost a week, on Friday around midnight, the cameras move to London City Hall, where the votes have finally been counted.

The candidates line up on stage and we notice a look of fright, as if they have just learned something they can't believe.

As the Greater London Authority returning officer reads out the vote totals, there is a tightness in her voice, the slight tremor of one who knows she is about to make history and to take the political world by storm. As she lets it out, you let out an involuntary cry of surprised ecstasy.

It actually happened! Londoners defied the odds and, across 600 square miles of the world's greatest city, they voted for common sense and justice. The donut revolted. The hole remained at home.

Residents of the British capital have voted to evict Mayor Khan, a man of high crime, high taxes and inaction. They voted for an end to the persecution of motorists and the complacency of knife-wielding gangsters.

You can't do anything with a Khant-do spirit, says Boris Johnson, taking on London Mayor Sadiq Khan here on the Elizabeth Line in 2022.

They canned Khan and put Sadiq in the trash. They defied the experts and voted for the positive pragmatism and work ethic of Susan Hall, the excellent former Harrow Council leader and Conservative Party candidate!

Your eyes almost tear up with joy as you try to understand the implications. Gone is the ULEZ plan that was never intended for the outskirts of London, and gone is the sinister pay-per-mile plan, Khan has barely hidden his intention to impose road tolls on anyone using even an inch of London's road space.

Gone are concerns from City Hall, a left-wing culture so pervasive that Khan City Hall simultaneously discourages Metropolitan Police officers from stopping and looking for knives, while encouraging police to tell a Jewish man, as she did in the film last week, that he might not go the route of Kings because his very appearance might offend.

And more Khan! Gone is this mixture of arrogance and truculence, the endless not-me-mulish government that characterized his town hall.

You listen to the shock of the media, the funeral tone of some of the broadcasters, and you jump out of your chair and rush around the room, beating your chest in excitement.

A victory for the Tories in London! Is it possible? Could this really happen? You might think this is unlikely when you look at the polls, but that's exactly what Labor wants you to think. Khan's whole strategy is to create a sense of inevitability, so that he slides to victory like a piece of driftwood on the electoral tide.

He wants you to think he's unstoppable and there's no point in Londoners voting against him and that's exactly where he's wrong.

I have never met a Londoner who was genuinely happy with Khan's City Hall, nor an investor who thought Khan's City Hall was doing a good job defending the British capital.

Today, judging by the mood at the gate, there is hardly a household positively yearning for a third term of Khan and four more years of his grumpy indolence; and there are many areas where it is as popular as mumps.

So my answer is yes: you bet it can happen. Upheaval is always possible, because Londoners are both savvy and fickle. This election is always decided by differential turnout. If enough Tories remember to vote and enough Labor voters wash their hair, then Khan could indeed be about to suffer the biggest shock of his life and for good, simple reason.

In the annals of Democratic politics, I cannot think of an incumbent less deserving of re-election. On all relevant criteria, I think Khan failed and set the city back.

With the help of leaders like Susan Hall, the former conservative mayor reduced crime of all types, and particularly violent crime. We don't just reduce neighborhood thefts, burglaries, automobile crimes, etc.; We have reduced the murder rate by 50 percent, especially knife crime. How? Because we supported the police.

We have provided them with superior cover so that they can continue their work and, if necessary, carry out stops and searches. We weren't obsessed with political correctness, and the result was that London became one of the safest big cities in the world.

As for Khan, he has stood, preached and followed left-wing ideas on stop and search and the result seems to be that knife crime is up, violent crime is up very sharply and, as I I have unfortunately already reported in this column, it The whole world believes that London is no longer as safe as it once was.

And what does Khan do? He's just trying to blame everyone else. It is pathetic.

I was a Conservative mayor under a Labor government and I never tried to blame Tony Blair or Gordon Brown for London's crime problems. I knew I had been elected to take care of it, so we took responsibility and got to work.

All Sadiq Khan tells you is that he can't do this or that. In fact, he might as well change his name from Sadiq Khan to Sadiq Khant.

We have reduced council tax by 11 per cent. Sadiq cannot reduce council tax because I think he has managed his budgets so badly that he has been forced to increase it by 71 per cent.

During the eight Tory years we built a record number of affordable homes, even more than Ken Livingstone. Sadiq is failing to build enough affordable housing because he is wasting development with his left-wing social housing quotas.

Above all, we have helped London cement its lead as the world's largest city, with Europe's leading financial and technology sector and the most popular tourist destination.

Life expectancy has increased for both men and women, and we have improved the city, with the poorest neighborhoods getting richer the fastest.

Sadiq fails to stimulate investment and growth because he does not seem to have a positive vision for the city. What big projects has he started, let alone finished?

Look at the enormous physical legacy of eight Tory years, from Battersea to Greenwich, from Ealing to the Olympic Park, to Crossrail, not to mention buses, bikes, river crossings and God knows what else we have installed.

We have left plans in place for Crossrail 2 and the Bakerloo line extension. What did he really do? Nothing. It's hard enough to create better infrastructure in today's Britain, but there's nothing you can do if you have a Khant-do mind.

Sadiq Khan has no equal in the game of blaming others. But a mayor of London is there to exalt this great city, not to complain about it. His job is to take responsibility, not complain that he can't do anything.

It's time for a change in London, to find someone who can lift people's spirits and get things done, and that person is Susan Hall.