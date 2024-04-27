Prabowo alleges electoral fraud





JAKARTA: Indonesia may have to wait longer to know the winner of this month's presidential election after one of the two candidates threatened to reject the official result, which is due to be announced tomorrow.

Former general Prabowo Subianto on Sunday demanded repeat elections at more than 5,000 polling stations where he said cheating had taken place.

Jakarta Governor Joko Widodo claimed victory after most unofficial quick counts from the July 9 election put him ahead by about 5 percentage points.

But Prabowo disputed those tallies and insisted that other pollsters' projections suggested a victory for him. He urged the electoral commission to halt the counting process and properly investigate allegations of cheating at many polling stations. “Failure to do so is a crime, I think, and will raise questions about the whole process,” Prabowo said after a meeting with his lawyers.

“We can consider the whole process to be flawed,” he said.

Some analysts said the request was unrealistic because there was not much evidence of fraud.

“I don’t think there are good reasons to delay the vote count,” said Ikrar Nusa Bhakti, a political analyst at the Indonesian Institute of Science. “The requirement to repeat voting in 5,800 polling stations also makes no sense.” The General Election Commission (KPU) said it would stick to the schedule and announce the result today.

“The whole process cannot be stopped,” said Commissioner Hadar Gumay Navis.

The commission has finished verifying the results of 16 provinces and is expected to verify the results of the remaining 17 provinces tomorrow, he said. If the commission ignores Prabowo's requests, he will likely challenge the official result in the Constitutional Court, which has the power to rule on election disputes.

The court's own reputation was damaged after its chief justice was sentenced to life for corruption last month.

Prabowo's campaign said it had recruited 2,000 lawyers and paralegals for the legal challenge, which could delay the process until August.

According to analysts, Prabowo would have to prove that more than 5 million votes were stolen from him, in order to be able to change the result in his favor. Even his own campaign spokesman, former judge Mohammad Machfud, said it was impossible to change the result.

“As president of the Constitutional Court, I presided over trials relating to election disputes and even verifying 150,000 votes was difficult,” Machfud said. Metro Television.

“The elections are over,” he said, adding that he was withdrawing from the campaign. dpa

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://thesun.my/archive/1120016-XRARCH263948 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos