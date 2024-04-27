Erdogan: “We have broken our relations with Israel, we have broken them all”





Quote images, AFP 3 hours ago Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who delivered a speech at the 5th Parliament meeting in Jerusalem, speaking specifically about his country's relations with Israel, said that we have severed the relations we did not have with Israel. especially in the area of ​​trade, and we will reduce it. Erdogan argued that the Arab world, with its two billion people, cannot pass the Gaza test. Erdogan added: “Well before the massacre in Gaza, we had already stopped the shipment of goods that could be used for military purposes, and we reinforced this attitude with the export ban decision we took on the 9th. april. » President Erdogan has once again called Hamas the “Palestinian National Force.” He added that Turkey considers Hamas to be the Palestinian national army. What request did Hamas receive from Israel? Quote images, Reuters Hamas said it received Israel's official response to its latest ceasefire proposal last Saturday and would study it before submitting its response, the group's deputy leader said in a statement. Hamas received Israel's official response to the proposal presented by Egyptian and Qatari mediators on April 13, Khalil Al-Hayya, now based in Qatar, said in a statement released by the group. After more than six months of fighting between Israel and Hamas in Gaza, negotiations remain inconclusive, with Hamas emphasizing its demands that any agreement be reached that completely ends the fighting. An Egyptian delegation visited Israel for talks with Israeli officials on Friday, seeking a way to restart negotiations to end the conflict and return the remaining hostages held by Hamas, who were captured by Hamas during their entered Israeli cities on October 7. according to an official who spoke about the meetings. Quote images, Reuters The official, who requested anonymity, said Israel had no new proposals to make, although it was willing to consider a limited ceasefire to free 33 hostages that Hamas allegedly freed in the framework of the ceasefire plan. The United States and 17 other countries on Thursday called on Hamas to release all its hostages as part of an end to the more than six-month conflict in Gaza, which has created a dire humanitarian situation according to the United Nations agency. Hamas pledged not to back down in the face of international pressure, but said in a statement on Friday that it was open to any idea or proposal that takes into account the needs and rights of our people. However, he stuck to his main demands that Israel had previously rejected and criticized a joint statement issued by the United States and others that did not call for a permanent ceasefire and withdrawal Israeli forces. Quote images, Getty Images White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said Friday he sees renewed momentum in talks aimed at ending the fighting and returning remaining hostages. Citing two Israeli officials, US newspaper Axios reported that Israel told Egyptian mediators on Friday that it was ready to open hostage negotiations as a last chance to reach an agreement with Hamas before moving on to invasion. of Rafah, where nearly a million people are currently located. take shelter. Palestinians who fled Israeli forces during the Gaza War, in northern Gaza. By contrast, in the town of Rafah, Palestinian health officials said an Israeli airstrike on a house killed at least five people and injured others. Hamas fighters entered Israeli towns on October 7, where they killed 1,200 people and took 253 hostages. Israel vowed to destroy Hamas in an attack that killed more than 34,000 Palestinians.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bbc.com/somali/articles/c6pynr3zqv4o The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos