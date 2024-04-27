New witnesses and contact information for Stormy Daniels and Karen McDougal





Two new witnesses took the stand Friday after four days of testimony from former National Enquirer publisher David Pecker in the secret trial of former President Donald Trump.

Longtime Trump aide Rhona Graff told the court that her contact list included information on Stormy Daniels and Karen McDougal, both of whom claimed to have had relationships with the former president in 2006. Trump has denied their claims.

Graff's testimony was followed by Gary Farro, a bank executive, who said he helped former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen open a bank account for the shell company he used to pay Daniels.

Here's what you missed on Day 8 of the trial:

Pecker cross-examined

On his fourth day on the stand, Pecker faced a rapid cross-examination by Trump's lawyer, Emil Bove.

The defense attempted to undermine Pecker's credibility as a witness by countering the narrative spun by prosecutors earlier in the week about an alleged scheme by Trump to influence the 2016 presidential election.

A captivated jury took notes and watched Pecker answer questions about his memories of meetings with Trump and Cohen, while Bove sought to establish for the court that there was nothing unusual about the events and interactions highlighted by the prosecution, such as his purchase of McDougal's story. without any intention of publishing it.

Bove sought to establish that the National Enquirer could profit from the stories it purchased by describing the tabloid newspapers' business model and the incentives that drove Pecker's decisions as leader. Whether Pecker published salacious stories about celebrities or bought them for future leverage, he did so to improve his company's bottom line, Bove argued.

Pecker said the National Enquirer also relied on information that was already in the public domain, suppressing reports from other publications, including articles about allegations of malpractice against then-rival Trump during the GOP primary of 2016, former neurosurgeon Ben Carson.

Getting the stories out there was good for AMI, Pecker told the court.

Pecker testified that he was not prosecuted for what he called a campaign finance violation regarding how AMI handled McDougal's payment. Bove said Pecker was only able to escape charges because of a deal he made with prosecutors.

That's why it's called a non-prosecution agreement, Bove joked.

Later, Bove said it was the district attorney's office that had the final say on whether [Pecker] was honest, implying that if prosecutors are not satisfied, he could face retaliation.

Trump had saved contact information for Karen McDougal and 'Stormy,' documents show

Graff, who worked at the Trump Organization for 34 years, confirmed that documents showing Trump's contacts from years ago included entries for McDougal and one that simply said “Stormy.”

Under questioning by prosecutor Susan Hoffinger, Graff said she had a vague memory of seeing Daniels on the 25th floor of Trump Tower, where Trump's office was located at the time.

Graff said she knew Daniels was an adult actress and had heard Trump refer to her as someone who could become an interesting candidate on “The Apprentice,” the reality TV show he hosted for over a decade starting in 2004.

On the stand, Graff said she was testifying pursuant to a subpoena. Like other witnesses who work for Trump and have been involved in his legal affairs, Graff said his lawyers were paid by Trump. She said she didn't know how much they were paid, adding that she had forgotten one of their names.

Brittany, I'm sorry, her last name escapes me, Graff told the court, before apologizing directly to his lawyer. I'm sorry, Brittany.

Cohen's former banker testifies

Prosecutors began establishing new details in the case when Farro, Cohen's former banker, took the stand.

He explained how he was assigned to Cohen, saying it was due in part to his ability to deal with difficult individuals. But Farro said his interactions with Cohen never struck him that way.

“Michael did a lot of his own stuff and frankly, I didn’t find him that difficult,” Farro said.

Prosecutors are using his testimony to confirm documents related to the transaction between Cohen and Daniels.

When court resumes Tuesday, Farro will take the stand again.

Catherine Doyle

Lisa Rubin, Adam Reiss, Gary Grumbach and Jillian Frankel contributed.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/donald-trump/missed-day-8-trumps-trial-new-witnesses-contact-info-stormy-daniels-ka-rcna149608 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos