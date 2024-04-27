How PM Modi reframed 400 paar: rallying point to protect OBCs, SCs and STs | News from the political pulse





On April 24 in Sagar, Madhya Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said: “They ask me why 400 paar? I am responding because of your schemes in the United States. You are playing the game of stealing the attention of Dalits, Advisaiyon and OBCs. You are playing the loot game. To stop your game, to stop it forever, to stop your intentions forever, Modi needs 400 rupees. (You are playing games to steal the reservation of Dalits, tribals and OBCs. You are trying to loot them. To stop this game forever and lock your intentions, Modi wants 400 paar).

A careful examination of around sixty speeches delivered by the Prime Minister from March 16 to April 25 shows that this latest framing of 400 paar, after the first phase of the elections, marks a change from the previous refrain. This also follows opposition allegations that more than 400 people were being used as weapons to amend the Constitution.

Earlier, the BJP's 400-plus was more of a triumphalist assertion that people were so happy with the performance of the government at the Center that they wanted the NDA to get many more seats. In fact, during his speech in Amroha on April 19, an illustrative example illustrates this sentiment well. Modi said people were wondering how he would cross the 400 mark, as the BJP had saturated many states with elections in 2019. I tell them about UP, where I am an MP. For seven years, Yogi Ji's government has been here. In seven years, he has shown what governance is and what law and order is. So, I say that under Yogi ji in UP, the record of 2014 and 2019 will be broken, and UP will give a record mandate. Since the end of the first phase on April 19, the first mention of 400 paar came about a dozen gatherings later, on April 24, at the Sagar rally with the new framing. These 400 plus were needed as a shield for the SCs, STs and OBCs, to protect the marginal groups from handing over the benefits of their reservations to the Muslims. Besides, sections of Muslims figured in the central and state OBC lists of many states. Significantly, this is three days after Prime Minister Banswara's speech – in which he mentioned Muslims and said that if the Congress came to power, resources would be diverted to “those who have more children” and “infiltrators” that the NCBC criticized on April 24. for listing all castes of Muslims as OBC. This disenfranchised the backward castes. The Karnataka government responded by saying that the 4 percent quota for Muslims in the state had been in force since 1994 and was removed by the Basavraj Bommai government. The BJP, however, invokes this reservation on religious grounds, which it says violates the Constitution. This definition of 400 paar follows the Congress manifesto controversy over X-rays and institutional investigations which the BJP has seized upon to claim that it is a proxy for redistribution and misappropriation of wealth benefits of quotas. This is a marked departure from the previous framework. Consider these examples: On April 17, the Prime Minister told Nalbari: What will happen on June 4, the whole country is watching today. And that's why the newspaper says June 4, 400 paar; June 4, 400 pairs; June 4, 400 paar (The whole country knows what will happen on June 4. So people say June 4, 400 paar). On April 16 in Gaya, Modi declared June 4 400 paar three times in a row, adding: “They are asking why 400 paar. Let me tell you why. Desh ki janata ne tay kiya hai 400 paar. Kyonki desh ki janata 2047 mein Hindustan ko viksit dekhna chahti hai. .. At the same time, by giving more than 400 dollars to the NDA, they want the corrupt and those who play with the constitution to be punished. This election is about the victory of the NDA and also the punishment to be inflicted on those who want to destroy the country, i.e. 400 paar. On March 19, three days after the elections were announced, the Prime Minister addressed a public meeting in Salem, Tamil Nadu, where he declared Abki bar, 400 paar 17 times, each accompanied by an objective of governance. Now, Tamil Nadu has decided, this time… 400 pairs! Your prize… 400 pairs! For developed India, 400 rupees! For developed India, 400 pairs! For developed Tamil Nadu, 400 rupees! For developed Tamil Nadu, 400 rupees! For modern infrastructure, 400 rupees! For modern infrastructure, 400 rupees! For the third economy, 400 rupees! For the third economy, 400 rupees! For an autonomous India, 400 pairs! For a self-reliant India – 400 pairs! For the welfare of farmers, 400 rupees! 400 rupees for the welfare of farmers! 400 rupees for the safety and security of fishermen! For the safety and security of fishermen, 400 pairs! this time… 400 pairs (Tamil Nadu decided — This time, more than 400. For developed Bharat, for developed Tamil Nadu, for modern infrastructure, for third largest economy, for self-reliant India, for farmers' welfare and the safety and prosperity of fishermen, this time 400. -more).”

