Tories are doomed in next election because of Boris Johnson and Liz Truss, pollster says

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Receive our free View from Westminster email

The Conservatives are destined to lose the election because voters will not forgive the behavior of Boris Johnson and Liz Truss, according to Britain's leading pollster.

Professor Sir John Curtice said Mr Johnson's No 10 lockdown celebrations and Ms Truss' economic disaster prevented Rishi Sunak from clinging to power.

The Prime Minister wasted his only hope of repairing the electoral damage caused by Mr Johnson and Ms Truss when he failed to condemn their conduct strongly enough, Professor Curtice said.

John Curtice says Boris Johnson and Liz Truss have ruined Tory reputations ( Getty )

Mr Johnson and Ms Truss each helped ruin the reputation of the Conservatives, a party in power for 14 years, in the space of just a few weeks, he claimed.

The Conservatives' ratings fell six points in six weeks after Mr Johnson's lockdown party scandal was revealed at Downing Street, and a further six points in the six weeks after Mr Johnson's economic policy collapsed. Ms Truss, said Professor Curtice, a professor of politics at the university. Strathclyde University.

Asked if the Conservatives could reverse their decline in popularity in time for this year's election, Professor Curtice replied: “The ships probably sailed so long ago that it is difficult for them today today to do much about it.

He explained: If you look at the timeline to see why we are here now, there will be two crucial events in about 12 weeks.

The first calamitous six-week period for the Tories was the revelations about lockdown parties at Number 10; the second followed Ms. Truss’ short, chaotic tenure.

Conservative opinion polls fell to 25 per cent after Ms Truss's ouster, and have barely budged since, now sitting at around 24 per cent.

Professor Curtice said: These are two things the Conservative Party absolutely needed to distance itself from.

But he failed to do so because Tory MPs, including Mr Sunak, did not vote en masse against Mr Johnson when Parliament voted on whether he had lied to the Commons about parties.

Mr Sunak did not vote and the progress he had made in the polls literally disappeared overnight, the top pollster said. The Daily Telegraph. Likewise, it is only very recently that the government has begun to directly distance itself from Liz Truss.

The government's problem is that basically as soon as we start a debate on the economy, all the opposition has to say is Liz Truss, [and it is the] End of [the] argument.

The Conservatives can generally count on the support of voters worried about immigration, Professor Curtice said. However, he continued: “But if that's coupled with concerns about the economy, the ethics of Boris Johnson, the economy, Liz Truss, the incompetence, then you'll go elsewhere.

He said all major party leaders suffer from a glaring lack of star quality.

Rishi Sunak is unpopular, uncharismatic, can't do the vision thing. Keir Starmer is boring, uncharismatic, he can't show vision. Ed Davey, nice guy, low impact, can't do the vision thing. Humza Yousaf is a nice guy but has all kinds of political problems… and can't seem to show vision.

Voters are not as enthusiastic about Sir Keir Starmer's Labor Party, Professor Curtice said, as they were when Tony Blair's New Labor took power in 1997. That means a hung parliament, where Labor wins most Commons seats but not an overall majority, cannot be ruled out, the professor said.

But the Conservatives would be wasting their time if they got rid of Mr Sunak in an attempt to revive their fortunes.

Professor Curtice said: The idea that the Conservative Party is abandoning Mr Sunak… I mean, look, guys, do you really think you're going to persuade the electorate to vote for you by saying: 'We We are terribly sorry.” We dumped three prime ministers who ultimately didn't turn out to be very good. But could you please vote for us again, because we found you another fourth?

It will not work. The Conservatives are certainly, for better or worse, for all intents and purposes stuck with Mr Sunak, however limited his options may be.