Politics
Tories are doomed in next election because of Boris Johnson and Liz Truss, pollster says
The Conservatives are destined to lose the election because voters will not forgive the behavior of Boris Johnson and Liz Truss, according to Britain's leading pollster.
Professor Sir John Curtice said Mr Johnson's No 10 lockdown celebrations and Ms Truss' economic disaster prevented Rishi Sunak from clinging to power.
The Prime Minister wasted his only hope of repairing the electoral damage caused by Mr Johnson and Ms Truss when he failed to condemn their conduct strongly enough, Professor Curtice said.
Mr Johnson and Ms Truss each helped ruin the reputation of the Conservatives, a party in power for 14 years, in the space of just a few weeks, he claimed.
The Conservatives' ratings fell six points in six weeks after Mr Johnson's lockdown party scandal was revealed at Downing Street, and a further six points in the six weeks after Mr Johnson's economic policy collapsed. Ms Truss, said Professor Curtice, a professor of politics at the university. Strathclyde University.
Asked if the Conservatives could reverse their decline in popularity in time for this year's election, Professor Curtice replied: “The ships probably sailed so long ago that it is difficult for them today today to do much about it.
He explained: If you look at the timeline to see why we are here now, there will be two crucial events in about 12 weeks.
The first calamitous six-week period for the Tories was the revelations about lockdown parties at Number 10; the second followed Ms. Truss’ short, chaotic tenure.
Conservative opinion polls fell to 25 per cent after Ms Truss's ouster, and have barely budged since, now sitting at around 24 per cent.
Professor Curtice said: These are two things the Conservative Party absolutely needed to distance itself from.
But he failed to do so because Tory MPs, including Mr Sunak, did not vote en masse against Mr Johnson when Parliament voted on whether he had lied to the Commons about parties.
Mr Sunak did not vote and the progress he had made in the polls literally disappeared overnight, the top pollster said. The Daily Telegraph. Likewise, it is only very recently that the government has begun to directly distance itself from Liz Truss.
The government's problem is that basically as soon as we start a debate on the economy, all the opposition has to say is Liz Truss, [and it is the] End of [the] argument.
The Conservatives can generally count on the support of voters worried about immigration, Professor Curtice said. However, he continued: “But if that's coupled with concerns about the economy, the ethics of Boris Johnson, the economy, Liz Truss, the incompetence, then you'll go elsewhere.
He said all major party leaders suffer from a glaring lack of star quality.
Rishi Sunak is unpopular, uncharismatic, can't do the vision thing. Keir Starmer is boring, uncharismatic, he can't show vision. Ed Davey, nice guy, low impact, can't do the vision thing. Humza Yousaf is a nice guy but has all kinds of political problems… and can't seem to show vision.
Voters are not as enthusiastic about Sir Keir Starmer's Labor Party, Professor Curtice said, as they were when Tony Blair's New Labor took power in 1997. That means a hung parliament, where Labor wins most Commons seats but not an overall majority, cannot be ruled out, the professor said.
But the Conservatives would be wasting their time if they got rid of Mr Sunak in an attempt to revive their fortunes.
Professor Curtice said: The idea that the Conservative Party is abandoning Mr Sunak… I mean, look, guys, do you really think you're going to persuade the electorate to vote for you by saying: 'We We are terribly sorry.” We dumped three prime ministers who ultimately didn't turn out to be very good. But could you please vote for us again, because we found you another fourth?
It will not work. The Conservatives are certainly, for better or worse, for all intents and purposes stuck with Mr Sunak, however limited his options may be.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/politics/general-election-2024-tory-polls-johnson-truss-b2535490.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Tories are doomed in next election because of Boris Johnson and Liz Truss, pollster says
- 'The Depot' Opens in Charlestown for Southern Indiana Teens | Local news
- Fashion designer Anu Hinduja talks taste
- Google.org $75M AI Opportunity Fund for US | Google Public Policy
- How PM Modi reframed 400 paar: rallying point to protect OBCs, SCs and STs | News from the political pulse
- Hockey association is working with the Carbondale group and plans to bring the junior hockey team to Craig
- 7 of the Best Chinos for Men in 2024 | OPUMO Review
- New witnesses and contact information for Stormy Daniels and Karen McDougal
- Jokowi would leave PDIP, Kaesang responds
- Women's tennis ends season at GAC Championships
- Garinger High Effort Offers Free Prom Dresses
- King Charles will resume some public engagements as he continues his cancer treatment BBC News