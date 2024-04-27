Imran says PTI will not make any deal – Journal





LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf leader Imran Khan on Friday said his party would not strike a deal with those who kept the nation in the chains of slavery.

PTI's Central Media Department said in a special message to the nation through party officials who met him in Adiala Jail on Friday, PTI Founder President Imran Khan urged the people to break the chains of slavery and rise up to get Haqeeqi Azadi, because freedom has never been offered to any nation.

The PTI leaders' statement quietly contrasted with an assertion by party chief Shehryar Afridi, who had told Geo News in the evening that the party would soon hold a dialogue with the army chief and ISI director general instead of speaking to those who returned to Parliament through a vote. fraud.

Khan said that since a slave nation had no future, he was ready to make any sacrifice for the true independence of the nation and would not make a deal with those who maintained the nation in the chains of slavery.

Asks people to break the chains of slavery: party leaders tasked with leading protest demonstrations stay away

He said he laid the foundation of PTI on April 25, 1996 on the principles of justice, humanity and self-esteem. The PTI has become the strongest and most formidable political force in the country despite all the fascism and coercion. I believe that once my nation is truly free, no one will be able to stop Pakistan from becoming a great country, Imran Khan vowed.

However, Khan said the king of the jungle was the main stumbling block and obstacle on the path to true freedom, who established the country's worst dictatorship by flouting the country's constitution and law.

The stubbornness and ego of the king of the jungle to rule the country according to his will instead of the constitution and laws of the country has become a source of destruction of the country's economy, government system and even democracy and the justice system, he said in the newspaper. central press release.

Mr. Khan said it was high time that every member of the nation played their role to end the ongoing destruction of the country and added that they should use their strength and resources given by Allah to achieve the true independence of the country.

I will make any sacrifice to achieve Haqeeqi Azadi and I will never compromise on my own freedom as well as that of the nation, whatever happens, he said in his message.

The PTI founder president said the nation should keep in mind that he was imprisoned for the last nine months in absolutely false, false, fabricated and baseless cases.

RALLIES: The PTI held peaceful protests and rallies in all districts of Punjab against the worst general and by-election frauds, despite a night crackdown on the residences of party leaders and active workers.

According to reports, police arrested many party activists from their homes as well as during protest rallies in different parts of the province, including Lahore, Gujranwala, Daska, Shakargarh and other districts. Several PTI leaders have been placed under house arrest.

While police blocked various roads and organized picket lines, some party MPs and junior leaders held small rallies in their respective constituencies.

The protesters demanded that the public mandate stolen by the ruling PML-N government in connivance with the Election Commission of Pakistan be returned to the elected candidates.

They demanded that the PTI's electoral symbol, Bat, as well as seats reserved for women and minorities be returned.

Top PTI leaders, including almost all the leaders appointed to a committee formed to plan and organize the protests, were conspicuous by their absence from the protest rallies.

Small, isolated gatherings took place on different streets, but Lahore remained largely calm, as it has since May 9. The small protest activity in Lahore was a reminder once again that the PTI does not have crowd extractors in Lahore as they were either incarcerated or detained. self-proclaimed cover-up.

PTI Central Punjab General Secretary Hammad Azhar, who did not participate in any protest rallies in the province, said party leaders, legislators, ticket holders and workers held protest rallies in across the province to demand and recover the stolen money order en masse. He said the founding president had awakened the masses through his political struggle and they were now ready to demand their rights.

Mr. Azhar condemned police raids on the residences, outbuildings and offices of party leaders with the aim of harassing them on the instructions of a chief minister with a fake and stolen mandate. He said the IGP would not be able to push PTI leaders, workers and supporters against the wall.

PTI Punjab Information Secretary Shaukat Basra said the nation has woken up and will raise its voice at all forums to get its due.

According to reports and videos shared by PTI, police raided the outhouse of PTI ticket holder for PP-151 Hammad Ali Awan three times to block anti-fraud protests in the 21 by-elections. april. Similarly, the police raided the residence and washroom of PP-60 MPA Kaleem Ullah Khan and allegedly misbehaved with the women and his employees.

Published in Dawn, April 27, 2024

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dawn.com/news/1829870/imran-says-pti-will-not-strike-any-deal The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos