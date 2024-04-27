Ahead of LS Phase 3 polls, PM Modi to address rally in South Goa today





Ahead of the third phase of polling scheduled for May 7, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to address a public meeting in South Goa's Vasco town today (April 27) for candidates of the BJP contesting in the coastal state for the Lok Sabha elections. This is the Prime Minister's first campaign rally in the coastal state for the Lok Sabha elections. According to BJP president Sadanand Shet Tanavade, Prime Minister Modi's public meeting is scheduled to begin today at 5 p.m. Goa CM Pramod Sawant told PTI that over 50,000 people are likely to turn up at PM Modi's election rally today, adding that “the BJP is all set to win both Lok Sabha seats in Goa”. The South Goa constituency will go to polls on May 7 in the third phase, as per the Election Commission's schedule. The saffron party fielded entrepreneur Pallavi Dempo and Union Minister Shripad Naik from South Goa and North Goa constituencies respectively. ALSO READ | Lok Sabha polls, phase 2: nearly 61% participation in 88 seats. Tripura records highest, Maha, UP, Bihar lowest Vasco falls under the South Goa constituency. Although the North Goa constituency is a strong bastion of the saffron camp, with Shripad Naik winning several times since 1999, the South Goa seat was last won by the BJP in 2014. At the time, BJP candidate Narendra Sawaikar had defeated Congress' Aleixo Lourenco to win the 2014 Lok Sabha elections from the South Goa seat. In 2019, Congress's Cosme Francisco Caitano Sardinha won the South Goa seat by securing 2,01,561 votes against BJP's Narendra Sawaikar, who secured 1,91,806 votes. The BJP has fielded Pallavi Shrinivas Dempo from South Goa seat, who will take on Congress captain Viriato Fernandes. Naik exuded confidence that this time the BJP would win both the constituencies in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. ALSO READ | Modi is 'shaken and twisted my speech': Goa Congress candidate challenges PM over Constitution remarks

