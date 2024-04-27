The ethical dilemmas of the new Indonesian capital

Indonesia's capital, Jakarta, faces many challenges, prompting the government to develop an ambitious plan to relocate it to eastern Borneo. With a population of more than 10 million, Jakarta is grappling with severe traffic congestion, pollution and the imminent threat of sinking due to rapid subsidence caused by excessive groundwater extraction and rising seas. sea ​​level induced by the climate crisis. Experts predict that by 2050, a quarter of Jakarta could be submerged. Indonesia: Indonesian President Joko Widodo is seen. (AP)

Congestion has reached critical levels, forcing government convoys to rely on sirens for navigation. Air pollution, especially during the dry season, exceeds levels recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO) by five to ten times, posing serious health risks. Land subsidence, a result of uncontrolled groundwater extraction, is compounding Jakarta's problems, with some areas sinking by up to 10 cm per year.

President Joko Widodo saw the relocation of the capital as a solution to Jakarta's problems, aimed at easing population pressure and prioritizing sustainability. The proposed new capital in eastern Borneo, Nusantara, is envisioned as a “sustainable forest city”, with plans for environmental conservation and carbon neutrality by 2045. However, this vision is controversial.

The move reflects the need to address Jakarta's unsustainable urban development. However, this raises ethical and practical dilemmas regarding trade-offs between environmental conservation, social equity, and economic development. Balancing these interests will be crucial to ensuring the long-term sustainability and resilience of the country’s urban centers.

The initiative to create Nusantara represents a monumental shift from Jakarta's problems towards a vision of sustainability, equitable energy distribution and modern infrastructure. Spanning 256,000 hectares, Nusantara aims to house more than 1.5 million civil servants and become a beacon of environmental consciousness. Bambang Susantono, head of the Nusantara National Capital Authority, plans to reforest 65 percent of the area, emphasizing the “forest city” concept. However, environmentalists express skepticism, warning of ecological ramifications and risks of deforestation in East Kalimantan's biodiversity-rich habitats.

In the discourse on capital relocation, it is crucial to recognize Jakarta's challenges while navigating the controversies around Nusantara. Striking a balance between solving immediate problems and realizing sustainability aspirations will shape Indonesia’s urban development trajectory.

The relocation of the Indonesian capital to Nusantara in eastern Borneo not only addresses Jakarta's pressing challenges, but also intersects with the livelihoods and cultural heritage of indigenous communities, such as the Balik people. Despite government assurances of support and compensation, concerns persist among community members about the fairness and adequacy of these measures. The construction process reshapes landscapes and traditions, disrupting sacred sites, altering water flows and uprooting ancestral graves, thereby exacerbating existing vulnerabilities among indigenous populations.

As construction progresses, dissenting voices warn of the project's haste and ambition, seeing it as a political maneuver aimed at securing a legacy for President Joko Widodo. The grandiose projects of Nusantara, symbolized by the future presidential palace in the shape of the mythical bird Garuda, encourage us to reflect on the costs, both financial and environmental, borne by the State and local communities.

Environmentalists are concerned about the new capital's potential impacts on Borneo's pristine forests and wildlife habitats. Deforestation caused by urban development threatens endangered species like orangutans and poses risks to indigenous communities who depend on these forests for their livelihoods. Despite the government's emphasis on sustainable development, critics argue that offshoring could exacerbate environmental degradation rather than mitigate it.

Amid fervent debates and controversial narratives, the fate of Nusantara hangs in the balance, between promises of progress and the specter of unintended consequences. This ongoing saga highlights the complexities of urban development, environmental management and social justice, urging stakeholders to follow a path that honors sustainability aspirations while preserving rights and well-being of all communities concerned.

In the discourse around the relocation of the Indonesian capital, a nuanced dialogue emerges, highlighting the imperfections of Jakarta and the complexity of this ambitious relocation project. While acknowledging Jakarta's challenges, critics emphasize the urgency of resolving these issues regardless of the capital's move. However, proponents argue that relocating the capital offers a unique opportunity to address these challenges comprehensively while promoting economic decentralization and environmental sustainability.

Navigating this discourse requires reconciling the tension between addressing Jakarta’s woes and embracing Nusantara’s vision. While critics prioritize immediate solutions to Jakarta's challenges, supporters envision transformative change toward a more sustainable and equitable future. Ultimately, the success of the Indonesian capital's relocation depends on its ability to balance these competing priorities, forging a path forward that addresses Jakarta's shortcomings while realizing the aspirations of the Nusantara Project.

This article is written by Ananya Raj Kakoti and Gunwant Singh, international relations specialists, Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi.