Prime Minister Narendra Modi: PMS election speech at racecourse on April 29 | Pune News







A demand for assembly ahead of the Lok Sabha elections was submitted to the one-stop cell of the Pune collectors' office on Thursday evening for final sanction. Pune: Prime Minister Narendra Modi s public meeting in the city scheduled for April 29 will take place at Race field BJP party members confirmed to TOI on Friday.A demand for assembly ahead of the Lok Sabha elections was submitted to the one-stop cell of the Pune collectors' office on Thursday evening for final sanction. Having received the no-objection certificates (NOCs) for use of the ground site and clearances from the police, the sanction was granted by the one-stop cell of the Deputy Returning Officer of Pune Cantonments, said the Deputy District Collector and Nodal Enforcement Officer, Dipti Suryavanshi. Patil.

We received the request on Thursday and approved it on Friday, she added.

The ground is expected to accommodate nearly 1.5 lakh to 2 lakh citizens during the joint meeting to campaign for candidates from the four constituencies of Pune district (Pune, Baramati, Maval and Shirur).

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers told TOI that they have opted for this venue as they are expecting a massive turnout. This would also help avoid possible traffic jams on the city's main roads.

One such worker said, "Earlier, we had decided to hold the rally at the SP College ground, but we chose the alternative as the attendance was expected to be immense. All permissions have been granted and on Friday we also had a meeting with the police regarding this.

