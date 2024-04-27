US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday expressed “serious concerns” about China's support for Russia's defense industry, warning Chinese leaders that Washington could impose sanctions over the issue.

Blinken's comments came in Beijing, shortly after he met Chinese President Xi Jinping and other top Chinese leaders in meetings covering a wide range of disputes between the two powers.

One of Blinken's priorities, according to U.S. officials, was China's supply of items such as microchips, machine tools and other items that Russia uses to create weapons for its war against Russia. 'Ukraine.

“I told Xi that if China doesn’t solve this problem, we will,” Blinken said.

For weeks, U.S. officials have hinted at new sanctions intended to deter China from supplying Russia with so-called dual-use goods, which Washington says have been crucial in Moscow's war against Ukraine. It is unclear, however, how far Washington will go, as excluding major Chinese banks from the U.S. financial system could also harm the U.S. and global economy.

At a news conference in Beijing, Blinken did not reveal details about possible measures, saying only that the United States had already imposed sanctions on more than 100 Chinese entities. “We are fully prepared to act, to take additional measures, and I made that very clear in my meetings today,” he stressed.

China has defended its approach to Russia, saying it only engages in normal economic exchanges with a major trading partner. In his public remarks on Friday, Xi did not mention the Russia-Ukraine issue. Instead, he focused on the need to improve U.S.-China relations.

“China and the United States should be partners rather than rivals; help each other succeed rather than harm each other; seek common ground and reserve differences, rather than engage in vicious competition.” , Mr. Xi said.

WATCH: Blinken warns China against supporting Russia's war efforts

Blinken's meeting with Xi had not been previously announced but was widely expected.

Relations between the United States and China stabilized last year, after Xi met with US President Joe Biden in California. At that summit, the two sides agreed to reopen military-to-military communication and take steps to reduce the flow of fentanyl, a dangerous narcotic responsible for tens of thousands of drug overdoses in the United States each year.

Blinken cited “significant progress” on the fentanyl issue, while insisting that China must do more, including pursuing those who sell chemicals and equipment used to make fentanyl. Blinken also announced that the two sides had agreed to hold their first talks on concerns about artificial intelligence.

Even as lines of communication remain open, the United States and China continue to clash over a wide range of issues, including trade policies and territorial disputes.

The Biden administration is concerned about cheap Chinese exports, including heavily subsidized green technology products that it says are undercutting U.S. companies.

During a five-and-a-half-hour meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Friday, Blinken raised concerns, including the importance of maintaining peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, Chinese activities in the disputed South China Sea and the need to avoid further escalation in the Middle East and the Korean Peninsula, according to a US statement.

China accuses the United States of inappropriately trying to contain its economic and military power. After meeting with Blinken, Wang said China-US relations are “starting to stabilize” but asserted that negative factors are “increasing and strengthening”, warning that relations face “all kinds of disruptions”.

“Should China and the United States continue in the right direction, toward stability, or return to a downward spiral?” » asked Wang. “This is a major issue for both our countries.”

Big challenges

Analysts say any U.S. move to impose sanctions against China's supply of dual-use equipment to Russia would face significant challenges.

If the Biden administration were to bar major Chinese banks from accessing the U.S. dollar, the move could disrupt U.S.-China trade, said Ian Chong, an international relations expert at the National University of Singapore.

Instead, the United States could decide to limit specific transactions or target smaller banks that have a more direct interest in Russia, Chong said.

Another challenge: Dual-use items are notoriously difficult to track, as they often appear to be exported for non-military reasons with legitimate trading partners.

These trading partners can then sell these items to third parties, who can then continue to sell these items down the chain until we get to the Russian military-industrial complex, Chong explained.

Some patterns are easier to identify than others.

Last year, Chinese exports to Kyrgyzstan of ball bearings, which can be used in the production of tanks, among other things, increased by more than 2,000%, according to Natasha Kuhrt, a specialist in China-Russia relations at Kings College from London.

There is no problem transferring anything from Kyrgyzstan to Russia, she added, noting that such transactions appear to be a form of sanctions evasion.

But as the United States steps up pressure on China, few expect Beijing to make major concessions.

This could actually bring China closer to Russia, said Artyom Lukin, a professor at Russia's Far Eastern Federal University.

While China may be concerned about the economic impact of U.S. sanctions, important psychological factors also come into play, he said.

For me, it is above all a question of pride, of Chinese national pride. It's not just about economic calculations, Lukin added. And if China now submits to US demands, it will set a major precedent.

However, many analysts note that China has made small concessions regarding Russia, apparently due to American and Western pressure.

Some Chinese banks have already stopped cooperating with Russian banks for fear of secondary sanctions, Kuhrt said. The United States can therefore have an effect in this direction.

But, she added, broader Sino-Russian relations will likely continue to flourish, given the shared interests and worldviews of Xi and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

I think we really need to put aside any idea that we can drive a wedge between the two, she said.