Govt appoints Imran Khan national leader, offers talks with PTI founder

Senator Irfaq Siddiqui says if opposition can sit with Maulana Fazl and Mahmood Achakzai, they will also be able to talk to government

PML-N Senator Irfan Siddiqui.

The federal government on Friday invited the Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) for talks aimed at resolving the country's problems, 24NewsHD TV channel reported.

Speaking in the Senate on Friday, PML-N Senator Irfanul Haque Siddiqui said the government had offered talks with the PTI founder. “The PTI founder is a national leader. We are reaching out to them today and we expect them to do the same,” he added.

The PML-N senator further remarked that if the opposition can sit and talk with Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Mahmood Khan Achakzai, then why couldn't they also sit with them.

Irfan Siddiqui said that he does not believe in political vendetta and that is the reason why there are no political prisoners in Pakistan today.

“It really pained me to see (former foreign minister) Shah Mehmood Qureshi handcuffed. We do not want our rivals to face the injustices we faced,” he said, adding: “We were not even given the right to appeal the verdict in the Panama case. »

Irfan Siddiqui said the opposition should sit alongside the government to move the country forward on the path of economic development, saying reconciliation cannot be achieved alone but requires the participation of both parts.

The PML-N senator said the opposition has the right to call out the government's shortcomings, but this must be done in accordance with democratic norms.

Debate on the presidential speech

The Senate began discussions on the presidential speech at the joint session of Parliament on Friday.

Opening the debate, Pakistan People's Party Senator Sherry Rehman said President Asif Ali Zardari's invitation for political reconciliation should be welcomed, saying there was a need to end confrontational politics and turn a new political page in order to bring the country out. of challenges.

Senator Khalil Tahir said consensus should be built on important national issues. He said the politics of anarchy and chaos must end. He said the focus should be on improving the economy.

Senator Ali Zafar said the Treasury and opposition seats should work together on the legislation. He said there should be a detailed discussion on any matter tabled for bill before its passage by the House.

Jam Saifullah Khan paid tribute to the sacrifices of security forces in the war against terrorism.

Senator Jan Muhammad said the current economic situation warrants all stakeholders to sit down to find a solution to the problems. He said political parties will have to act responsibly to lead the country in the right direction.

Other speakers on the occasion included: Mohammad Humayun Mohmand Bushra Anjum Butt and Aslam Abro.

Later, the House adjourned to reconvene on Monday at 3 p.m.

Journalist Usman Khan

