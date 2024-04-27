



April 27, 2024 | 06:59 IST Traffic advisory for Prime Minister Narendra Modis visit to Sancoale today Team Herald PANJIM: Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's April 27 visit to Goa, a traffic plan has been notified, especially near BITS Pilani Institute in Zuarinagar, Sancoale. The Prime Minister is expected to address BJP workers and citizens at a venue opposite BITS Pilani. The following traffic arrangements will be applied: NH 566 Section Closure: The stretch from MES College Junction to Queeny Nagar Junction (both lanes) will be closed to all vehicular traffic from 1:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m., except for event participants. Diversions for Dabolim/Vasco/Mormugao Airport Traffic: Vehicles bound for Dabolim, Vasco or Mormugao Airport will be diverted via the Main District Road. Diversion for Verna – Margao traffic: Traffic towards Verna-Margao from Vasco will be diverted via Zorint – Birla – Queeny Nagar Circle main district road from MES College Junction. Restriction on heavy goods vehicles: heavy vehicles will not be authorized to circulate from 9 a.m. on Friday Diversions for heavy vehicles: Heavy vehicles arriving at Vasco will be diverted via Cortalim Circle – Chicalim Circle from Birla Cross Junction. NH 566 Section Closure: No vehicular movement will be allowed from MES College Junction to Queeny Nagar Junction on NH 566. Heavy vehicles will be diverted via Chicalim Circle – Cortalim Circle – Birla Cross Junction from Dabolim Airport Junction. Motorists are advised to cooperate with traffic authorities to ensure smooth traffic flow. Other routes to Dabolim Airport: North (from Panjim): Agasaim – Old Zuari Bridge – Cortalim Circle – St Jacinto Island – Chicalim Circle – Dabolim Airport Junction. South (from Margao/Ponda): Birla Cross Junction NH 66 – Queeny Nagar Junction – Queeny Nagar Circle – Birla Market – MES College Junction – Dabolim Airport. Alternative routes from Dabolim Airport to Verna/Margao/Panjim: MES College Junction – Birla – Zuarinagar – Queeny Nagar Circle – Birla Cross Junction on NH

