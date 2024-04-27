Pecker is defiant at Trump trial as lawyers try to shake his confidence





Donald J. Trump's lawyers questioned the former National Enquirer publisher Friday, casting doubt on his explanation for why he deleted salacious articles about the Republican presidential candidate before the 2016 election.

The witness, David Pecker, who has known Mr. Trump for decades, was harshly cross-examined by one of the former president's defense lawyers, Emil Bove, who pressed Mr. Pecker about two agreements he made in 2015 and 2016 with people. who sought to sell stories about Mr. Trump.

Mr. Bove sought to convince the jury of two fundamental points about the stories that Mr. Pecker purchased and then buried: such arrangements, described by prosecutors as “catch and kill,” were the norm for the publisher, and that Mr. Pecker had previously misled. jurors on the details of the transactions.

In a particularly tense moment, Mr. Bove pushed Mr. Pecker to explain an apparent discrepancy between his testimony this week and notes from an interview with the FBI in 2018. Mr. Pecker said Mr. Trump had it thanked after the election for helping to cover up one of these stories, but the interview notes did not record Mr. Trump's expression of gratitude.

Mr. Pecker, who eventually acknowledged the inconsistency, resisted Mr. Bove's insinuation that there was a contradiction and said he had been honest in his testimony.

I know the truth, Mr. Pecker said, suggesting that the FBI agents might have gotten their notes wrong. I can't explain why this is written this way. I know exactly what I was told.

Mr. Peckers' testimony was crucial to the Manhattan district attorney's office as prosecutors seek to demonstrate that Mr. Trump was part of a three-man plot to bury negative stories as he worked to to win the presidency. Prosecutors say Mr. Trump ultimately falsified records to conceal a third secret deal to hide the payment his former fixer, Michael D. Cohen, made to the porn star Stormy Daniels.

The former president faces 34 charges and could spend four years in prison if convicted. He denies all accusations.

Prosecution witnesses who followed Mr. Pecker on Friday provided a less dramatic conclusion to the trial's first week of testimony.

Rhona Graff, a former executive assistant to Mr. Trump and a caretaker of Trump Tower, testified about entries in the Trump Organization's computer system that contained contact information for Karen McDougal, a former Playboy model, and a Stormy.

The final witness of the day was Gary Farro, who was Mr. Cohen's banker when the former fixer executed financial transactions with First Republic Bank to enable the secret payment of the money to Ms. Daniels.

Mr. Farro will return to the witness box on Tuesday, when the trial resumes. He is expected to take less time to testify than Mr. Pecker, who began his four days on the stand Monday and said he reached an agreement with Mr. Trump and Mr. Cohen in a Trump-style meeting Tower in August 2015.

There, Mr. Pecker said, he agreed to run what amounted to a covert propaganda operation for Mr. Trump, trumpeting his candidacy while publishing negative stories about his Republican opponents. More importantly, Mr. Pecker said, he agreed to be the eyes and ears of the campaign, watching for potentially damaging stories.

On Friday, Mr. Bove questioned that testimony, arguing that Mr. Pecker's promotion of Mr. Trump and disparagement of other candidates was simply standard operating procedure for a tabloid, recycling exciting stories to sell magazines in newspapers. supermarket checkout aisles.

Mr. Pecker admitted, without embarrassment, that such stories appeared in his publications. But he hit back repeatedly as Mr. Bové sought to cast doubt on his credibility.

Mr. Bove focused on an August 2016 deal that Mr. Peckers' company, AMI, entered into with Ms. McDougal.

The publisher paid her $150,000 to keep quiet about her affair with Mr. Trump. But Mr. Bove, seeking to suggest that the deal was more than just cover for payment, pointed out that Ms. McDougal received other perks from the publisher, including guest columns and magazine covers.

Mr. Bove concluded the cross-examination by asking Mr. Pecker what obligations he had as part of his agreement to appear on the witness stand, suggesting to jurors that his testimony was the result of cooperation with prosecutors. The editor bristled.

To be fair, Mr. Pecker spoke of his primary obligation, adding: “I have been honest to the best of my recollection.

After cross-examination, Joshua Steinglass, a prosecutor, questioned Mr. Pecker further, asking why the articles and cover stories were specified in the $150,000 agreement.

That was included in the contract essentially as a disguise, Mr. Pecker said, adding that the real goal was for Ms. McDougal's story not to be published anywhere else.

Mr. Pecker did not tell Ms. McDougal’s story about an affair with Mr. Trump. Nor did he publish a doorman's story about a child born out of wedlock that his reporters deemed false. That was the story that was abandoned, Mr. Pecker said, for which Mr. Trump had thanked him.

Mr. Pecker said such a story would have helped The Enquirer sell 10 million copies, which would be even bigger than media coverage of Elvis Presley's death, which featured a photo of the singer's body in his coffin.

In his testimony, Mr. Pecker offered a behind-the-scenes look at tabloid headlines, sometimes in seedy fashion. They have notably offered protection against unflattering coverage of politicians, including Arnold Schwarzenegger, the Terminator star who became governor of California, as well as using damaging information about celebrities to pressure them in interviews .

But on Friday, Mr. Steinglass sought to pick apart Mr. Pecker's actions on behalf of the former president, asking questions that demonstrated that the editors' suppression of negative articles had been unique with respect to Mr. .Trump.

Despite aggressive questioning from defense attorneys, Mr. Pecker was calm, a short, gray-haired man responding in a calm, monotone. Under direct questioning by prosecutors, he calmly laid the groundwork for the prosecution's case, painting a vivid and sordid portrait of Mr. Trump as a presidential candidate desperately trying to quell rumors about his personal life, often through his intermediary, Mr. Cohen.

Mr. Pecker described Mr. Trump as very angry and very exasperated by the brewing scandals, and deeply concerned about Ms. McDougal, going so far as to inquire about her in meetings at the White House and Trump Tower , even after his election. .

How is our daughter? Mr. Pecker remembered Mr. Trump’s question.

Mr Trump, 77, the first former US president to face a criminal trial, has denied sexual relations with Ms McDougal as well as those described by Ms Daniels, who says she had a one-night stand with him in 2006.

A decade later, as the 2016 presidential race drew to a close, Ms. Daniels received $130,000 from Mr. Cohen to ensure her silence and, prosecutors say, to help Mr. Trump win .

Mr. Cohen was later reimbursed by Mr. Trump, and efforts to conceal those payments are the basis of the charges of falsification of business records that the former president faces. Each tally reflects a different fake check, ledger and invoice that prosecutors say Mr. Trump used to hide the purpose of the reimbursements.

Mr. Trump cast the prosecutions as a witch hunt, an argument he amplified in statements to reporters in a hallway outside Judge Juan M. Merchan’s courtroom.

Fifteen of Mr. Trump's comments, mostly posted to his Truth Social account and campaign websites, were cited by prosecutors as violations of a gag order issued by Judge Merchan in March, which barred the former president to attack jurors, witnesses, court staff and others.

Judge Merchan has already held a hearing to determine whether Mr. Trump should be found in contempt and fined; another is planned for next week. It is not clear whether the results of the first will be known before the second is held.

The former president's criminal trial has captivated the political world, with overwhelming media attention and occasional hiccups in the courtroom.

Mr. Trump, the presumptive Republican presidential nominee this year, faces three other indictments, including two federal cases involving mishandling of classified documents and efforts to overturn his 2020 election defeat. facing legal action in Georgia for election interference.

Attention to the Manhattan criminal case is likely to intensify after Thursday's Supreme Court arguments over whether Mr. Trump should be granted some immunity from prosecution for acts committed while he was in power. That could delay federal business after Election Day.

Although he appears in court in New York almost every day of the week, Mr. Trump has tried to stay active as an activist, showing up at a construction site in Manhattan on Thursday and holding rallies in Wisconsin and Michigan next Wednesday, a day off for the trial.

On Friday, Mr. Trump, who had married when Ms. Daniels and Ms. McDougal said they had sex with him, wished his wife Melania a happy birthday and said he planned to go to Florida to spend the evening with her.

It would be nice to be with her, he said, standing in the courthouse hallway. But I'm in a courthouse. For a rigged trial.

