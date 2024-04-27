Politics
Turkish humanitarian flotilla aims to break Gaza blockade but risks new crisis
A group of international activists is seeking to break Israel's blockade of Gaza with a flotilla of ships carrying aid. But with 10 people killed by Israeli security forces during a similar mission 14 years ago, fears are growing that the latest flotilla could spark a new crisis.
Loading of medical supplies and food is underway on the Akdeniz, an old ferry that will lead the three-ship flotilla carrying more than 5,000 tons of aid to Gaza.
At a news conference, the flotilla's organizers, a coalition of international and Turkish humanitarian groups, said the flotilla was about more than providing aid.
“We hope to break the illegal naval blockade of Gaza that Israel has imposed for decades,” said Ann Wright of American boat to Gazaexplained to RFI.
Wright acknowledged that the aid they plan to provide won't help alleviate the humanitarian crisis, but hopes it will open the door to more aid.
“We certainly hope to bring food and medicine that the people of Gaza need. But this is only a small drop in the ocean. We call for the opening of the Rafah border, where waiting tons of food. It is criminal that the world did not force these trucks into Gaza.
Wright said the question was forced because “people who are starving and suffering from genocide need to have help.”
If governments do not act, “we, the citizens, will,” she said.
Flotilla in 2010
In 2010, ten people died the last time a flotilla attempted to break Israel's blockade of Gaza.
When Israeli commandos intercepted the Mavi Marmara, which was leading the flotilla, the militants said they were aware of the dangers they faced, but given the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, it was a risk worth taking. 'To be taken.
“We are aware that this is not a mission without danger,” said Nima Machouf, a member of the group.Canadian boat bound for Gaza.
“But the danger and the horror are part of the horror that we want to expose the Palestinian people to. The people of Gaza need medical support and food.”
Flotilla participants receive lessons on how to defuse a possible confrontation with Israeli forces. There was no comment from Israeli officials.
Gallia Lindenstrauss, analyst at the Institute for National Security Studies in Tel Aviwarns that the risks are real given the tensions in the region.
“Both on the Israeli side and on the Turkish side, we understand how things can get out of control. So I think there will have to be caution, both on the Turkish side and on the Israeli side,” Lindenstrauss said.
“But obviously we're going through a very, very intense time in Israel right now. And, also, I would be very careful and I hope that the authorities on both sides are aware of what they need to do to make sure that this doesn't happen. not escalate into violence.”
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who will likely have the final say on the flotilla's departure, has not commented on the mission.
But Erdogan met last Saturday with Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh, during which humanitarian aid to Gaza was discussed, a meeting condemned by Israel.
Whatever the risks, the flotilla organizers say they are determined to provide aid to Gaza.
“Of course we are worried, but we think the time has come to act,” said Torstein Dahle, a former Norwegian parliamentarian from Shipping to Gaza Norway.
But Dahle says the flotilla is seeking international protection.
“We demand the support of national governments, of all those who have influence on this issue, to facilitate the delivery of humanitarian aid to the starving population of Gaza,” he said.

