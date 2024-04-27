Prosecutors call more witnesses to establish links between Trump and Stormy Daniels and Karen McDougal





The secret trial of Donald Trump resumed Friday in Manhattan Criminal Court, where former National Enquirer publisher David Pecker, the first witness called by the prosecution, was cross-examined by the defense.

Judge Juan Merchan continues to question whether the former president violated his silence by attacking other witnesses on social media.

Pecker testified about his efforts to capture and kill stories of Trump's alleged extramarital affairs with adult film actress Stormy Daniels and former Playboy model Karen McDougal weeks before the 2016 presidential election.

Trump faces 34 counts of falsifying business records to conceal the secret $130,000 payment to Daniels, who is among the expected witnesses at the trial, which will last between five and six weeks.

Follow our live blog below for the latest updates inside and outside the courtroom.

LIVE COVERAGE IS OVER 119 UPDATES

Friday, April 26, 2024 at 5:06 p.m. EDT Trump plane spotted at LaGuardia

Trump's plane was spotted Friday at LaGuardia Airport. (Yahoo News)

While the court was in session, an eagle-eyed Yahoo News editor snapped a photo of Trump's plane on the LaGuardia tarmac as it prepared to take off.

Trump told reporters that after the hush money criminal trial was adjourned, he planned to return home to Florida to celebrate Melania Trump's birthday. The former first lady turns 54 on Friday.

Friday, April 26, 2024 at 4:36 p.m. EDT The Court is closed for the weekend

After prosecutors questioned Farro, Judge Juan Merchan adjourned the court for the weekend.

“Have a good weekend, take care of yourself,” Merchan told jurors.

The hearing will resume Tuesday morning.

Friday April 26, 2024 at 4:35 p.m. EDTFarro testifies to Cohen opening an account to pay Stormy Daniels

Under questioning by prosecutors, Farro detailed his dealings with Michael Cohen to open an account for Essential Consultants LLC that was used to pay $130,000 to adult film actress Stormy Daniels.

“Every time Michael Cohen spoke to me, he gave me a sense of urgency, and this was one of those moments,” Farro said of the call he had with Cohen about the opening the LLC account.

Farro testified that on the form First Republic Bank used to create the account, Cohen checked “no” when asked if the LLC was “associated with political fundraising/Political Action Committee ( PAC)”.

Prosecutors say the payment to Daniels violated campaign finance laws.

Friday April 26, 2024 at 4:00 p.m. EDTFarro testifies about his mission to work with Michael Cohen

Former First Republic Bank CEO Gary Farro testified about how he came to work with Trump lawyer Michael Cohen, saying he inherited his new client in 2015 because Farro was known among his colleagues for his “ability to deal with individuals who can be a little difficult.” “

Friday, April 26, 2024 at 3:53 p.m. EDT Prosecutors question Farro about banking regulations and payment to Stormy Daniels

Prosecutor Rebecca Mangold questioned Gary Farro about banking regulations put in place under the Bank Secrecy Act for wire transfers as well as those made by political candidates. Farro was working at First Republic Bank when Michael Cohen was arranging payment for adult film actress Stormy Daniels.

Friday, April 26, 2024 at 3:42 p.m. EDT Prosecutor calls Gary Farro to the witness stand

As the third witness in the trial, prosecutors called Gary Farro, former chief executive officer of First Republic Banks, to the witness stand.

He will testify about the payment made to adult film actress Stormy Daniels.

Friday, April 26, 2024 at 3:24 p.m. EDTraff concludes his testimony; the judge excuses the jury for a 15 minute break

After defense attorneys finished their cross-examination of Rhona Graff, Judge Juan Merchan excused the jury for a brief recess.

Graff testified that Trump signed contracts with adult film actress Stormy Daniels and former Playboy model Karen McDougal, both of whom claim to have had extramarital affairs with him.

Friday, April 26, 2024 at 3:19 p.m. EDTraff says Trump was potentially interested in casting Stormy Daniels for 'Celebrity Apprentice'

Rhona Graff says she has heard that Donald Trump is considering recruiting adult film actress Stormy Daniels for a role on his hit show, Celebrity Apprentice.

“I vaguely remember hearing him say that she was one of the people who might be an interesting candidate on the show,” Graff testified.

Friday, April 26, 2024 at 3:19 p.m. EDTIn cross-examination, Graff speaks enthusiastically about Trump

Under cross-examination by Trump lawyer Susan Necheles, Rhona Graff praised his work at the Trump Organization.

“It was a very challenging, exciting and fascinating place,” she said.

Graff also offered a glowing assessment of his former boss. “I think it was right and what's the word I'm looking for, [a] respectful boss to me,” she said of Trump.

Friday, April 26, 2024 at 3:11 p.m. EDT Prosecutors quickly finish questioning Graff

After Rhona Graff spent about 15 minutes on the witness stand, prosecutors completed their initial questioning, establishing that she had seen Stormy Daniels in the waiting area of ​​the Trump Tower reception before June 2015.

Friday, April 26, 2024 at 3:06 p.m. EDTGraff testifies that she saw Stormy Daniels at Trump Tower before Trump announced his 2016 presidential candidacy.

Stormy Daniels in 2018. (Ringo HW Chiu/AP)

Rhona Graff, a longtime Trump aide at the Trump Organization, said she saw adult film actress Stormy Daniels in the reception area of ​​Trump Tower before her June 2015 announcement of her candidacy for president.

Friday April 26, 2024 at 2:59 p.m. EDTGraff testifies about his role within the Trump Organization

Assistant Prosecutor Susan Hoffinger is now questioning Rhona Graff about the 34 years she worked at the Trump Organization.

Graff testified that she sat just outside Trump's office in Trump Tower and was responsible for planning his schedule and coordinating his contacts with others in the company.

Friday, April 26, 2024 at 2:57 p.m. EDT Prosecutors call Rhona Graff to the stand

Rhona Graff, former executive assistant to Donald Trump, in 2005. (Katy Winn/Getty Images)

Prosecutors called Rhona Graff, a former Trump aide, as a second witness in the secret trial.

Friday April 26, 2024 at 2:47 p.m. EDTecker is finished

After four days on the witness stand, the testimony of David Pecker, the first witness called in this historic trial, is over.

Friday, April 26, 2024 at 2:45 PM EDTPecker warned Cohen that Trump would be crazy if he didn't buy the Stormy Daniels story.

Stormy Daniels in 2018. (Markus Schreiber/AP)

Resuming his redirection, prosecutor Joshua Steinglass questioned Pecker about a phone call he had with Michael Cohen after learning that Stormy Daniels was running through his story about an alleged affair with Trump.

Pecker testified that he warned Cohen that if the story ran by any other media outlet, the boss would be very, very, very angry with you.

Cohen ultimately paid Daniels $130,000 on the sly in a deal that is central to the prosecution's case.

Friday, April 26, 2024 at 2:20 p.m. EDTThe Court resumes its sessions

After a one-hour lunch break, Judge Juan Merchan is back on the bench, former National Enquirer publisher David Pecker is back on the witness stand and the court resumes its proceedings.

Friday, April 26, 2024 at 1:39 p.m. EDTAttorney: Hush Money contracts were not 'standard operating procedure' for National Enquirer and AMI

During his reorientation, prosecutor Joshua Steinglass attempted to poke holes in the defense's argument that Pecker's arrangement to bury negative stories about Trump during the 2016 campaign was, as l Trump's lawyer, Emil Bove, standard operating procedure at the National Enquirer and AMI.

Steinglass got Pecker to agree that the company's contracts with former Playboy model Karen McDougal, who claimed to have had a sexual relationship with Trump, and a doorman at a Trump property, who falsely claimed that Trump had fathered a child out of wedlock, were not standard. tabloid procedure.

Friday, April 26, 2024 at 1:21 p.m. EDT takes a lunch break

Judge Juan Merchan called a lunch recess until 2:15 p.m. ET, when Pecker will return to the witness stand for additional questions from prosecutors.

Friday April 26, 2024 at 12:45 p.m. EDT The defense concludes its cross-examination of Pecker

The defense has completed its cross-examination of former National Enquirer publisher David Pecker.

Trump's lawyer, Emil Bove, asked Pecker why he cooperated with the prosecution during this trial.

To be fair, Pecker responded.

Prosecutor Joshua Steinglass now asks Pecker follow-up questions.

Friday, April 26, 2024 at 12:36 p.m. EDT While Trump is in court, Biden tells Howard Stern he would be 'happy to debate him'

Former President Donald Trump and President Biden. (Brendan McDermid, Elizabeth Frantz/Reuters)

While Trump was in Manhattan Criminal Court for his secret trial, President Biden was several blocks away, at the Sirius XM studios, for a live interview with Howard Stern.

During the hour-long interview, Biden told Stern he would be happy to debate Trump this fall.

Trump has not yet committed to participating in the three presidential debates already scheduled. And until Friday, Biden and his campaign had refused to commit to appearing on stage alongside Trump.

But when Stern asked if he would debate Trump, Biden said he would be happy to debate it.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.yahoo.com/news/live/trump-trial-live-updates-defense-resumes-cross-examination-of-david-pecker-in-hush-money-case-133916185.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos