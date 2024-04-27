PTI holds nationwide rallies against rigging





PTI workers stage a protest demonstration in Lower Dir of KP on April 26, 2024.

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Friday staged protests across the country against allegations of fraud in the general and by-elections and for the release of its jailed founder Imran Khan, amid reports of police repression measures against party activists in certain regions. from Punjab flocked.

According to the Imran Khan-led party, Punjab police arrested dozens of PTI workers and conducted raids on their homes and offices to thwart the protest, Geo TV reported.

Police raided the camp of PTI ticket holder Malik Hamad Ali Awan of PP-151. Police personnel also reached the election office of Hafiz Zeeshan, ticket holder PP-149. According to sources, police also raided the house of ticket holder Yasir Gilani in Shahdara, Lahore.

The PTI held protest rallies in Shahdara, Garden Town and other areas of Lahore.

During an interaction with journalists in Islamabad, PTI Chairman Gohar Ali Khan claimed that their audio system and chairs were collected on the eve of his party's 28th Foundation Day. Manipulations were being done everywhere to defeat the PTI, he added.

In Faisalabad, police stopped the PTI protest rally on Samandari Road and arrested MP Changez Khan Kakar, MP Sheikh Shahid Javed and others.

Speaking to

In a social media post shared on PTI's official X account, the former ruling party slammed Punjab Police Chief and Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz for arresting the 12-year-old.

The PTI has staged massive protests and sit-ins across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where the party is in power. In DI Khan, a large number of PTI workers protested outside the press club. The PTI also held rallies in Peshawar, Mardan, Swabi and other cities of the province.

In Karachi, the PTI held a protest rally on Rashid Minhas Road. PTI Sindh chapter president Haleem Adil Sheikh led the rally. Addressing the gathering at Char Minar Chowrangi, Sheikh said: The nation has voted us to release the PTI founder. Our protest is for the release of Kaptan and against warrant theft.

Addressing a press conference in the port city, PTI chief Omar Ayub Khan slammed the Punjab IG for his cruelties towards his party members. He said that former Punjab CM Mohsin Raza Naqvi had victimized PTI in the past but now Punjab IG is doing the same.

Ayub said they were holding protests for the release of the PTI founder and other incarcerated leaders and activists of the former ruling party.

Besides, the PTI registered a protest in Quetta, where a large number of PTI workers and leaders held a rally.

Meanwhile, PTI Founder President Imran Khan urged the people to break the chains of slavery and rise up to achieve Haqeeqi Azadi as freedom has never been offered on a golden plate . He declared that a slave nation had no future and therefore he was willing to make any sacrifice for his nation and for true independence, but he would not make a deal with those who maintained the nation in the chains of slavery.

The PTI founding president credited Islam with ending slavery as a global institution because Islam prioritized the status and importance of freedom.

However, he said the king of the jungle was the main stumbling block and obstacle on the path to true freedom, the one who established the worst dictatorship in the country by flouting the Constitution and law of the land. He said the king's stubbornness and ego to rule the country according to his will instead of the country's Constitution and laws have become a source of destruction of the country's economy, government system and even the democracy and the justice system. It is high time that every member of the nation plays their role to end the ongoing series of destruction of the country, he urged, adding that they should use their strength and the resources given by Allah to achieve the true independence of the country. . The PTI founder president said the nation should keep in mind that he was imprisoned for the last nine months in absolutely false, false, fabricated and baseless cases.

