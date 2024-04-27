How Trump's Rhetoric at Rallies Heightened





She scrolled through other videos and photos, finally arriving at a group photo of her and her friends with the Capitol in the distance, shortly before their march, holding American flags and Trump banners on long poles. A woman at the end of the group smiled and held up a sign reading STOP THE THEFT, Save Our Republic: said Hunt, a local parents' rights activist who was coming to the rally today. She had secured one of the coveted seats in the section just behind Trump.

She's going to be a VIP, Hunt said.

Inside, a low rumble of a synthesizer, playing a vaguely liturgical suspended chord, filled the arena. A mass of male voices entered, singing The Star-Spangled Banner. The recording was poor quality, distant and distorted around the edges, and the vocals had a haunting flat, gray effect as they sang of the last bright twilights. Then the former president's voice, clearer, rose above them: I pledge allegiance to the flag of the United States of America.

The crowd listened respectfully. It was a recording called Justice for All, released early last year, credited to the Donald J. Trump & J6 Prison Choir: a group of men among those currently serving prison sentences related to the riots of January 6, majority for having attacked police officers who were recording a chant on the telephone from the DC prison. As the prisoners reached the end of the anthem, they chanted: USA! UNITED STATES! UNITED STATES! The crowd joins in, united in the new resistance.

The producers of the recordings included Kash Patel, a former Trump administration intelligence official involved in the Trump 2024 campaign. He opened the first real Trump rally of that campaign, in March 2023 in Waco, Texas, and the rallies Since. He offered a compressed version of one of the campaign's central arguments: that Trump's lawsuits were an extension of the dispossession of Trump loyalists in 2020, and that the weight of the state would fall not just on Trump but on anyone patriotic enough to dare to do so. stay with him.

Joe Biden and the fascists who control him are really the real threat to democracy, Trump told us that afternoon. They use the DOJ, the FBI, our election systems. They rigged our elections and attacked free speech. It's amazing that everyone who is being investigated, everyone, everyone, is not going after the people who rigged the election. They go after people who want to find out who faked the deal.

