GB News insiders are wondering if Boris Johnson can come to the rescue as the right-wing station struggles with low audiences and falling morale after announcing cost-cutting plans to cut 40 jobs.

Inside sources fear the controversial channel will even follow the lead of Rupert Murdoch's Talk TV, which will leave scheduled television and go online only this summer, after two years of poor viewing figures.

The GB News redundancy plan will replace dedicated editorial staff working on individual broadcasts with a shared editorial team, I includes, in a move intended to stem the losses which climbed to 42.2 million in 2023.

Veteran presenters including business editor Liam Halligan are set to leave GB News, which has struggled to retain its modest live audience and still faces eight ongoing Ofcom investigations into alleged breaches of the 'impartiality.

Morale is rather low. Some nights they attract only 30,000 viewers in prime time, a close source said. I .

Speculation is that the channel might only go live after the general election. This would save millions on licensing fees and take GB News out of Ofcom's broadcast regulations.

The staff was boosted by the signing of former Prime Minister Mr Johnson, who was to front his own GB News show and become the channel's star commentator on the UK general election and the US presidential race.

Six months after the announcement, Johnson has yet to take office. Sources say he will join us after he finishes his memoir. But his absence has given rise to rumors that he may have doubts about his association with the channel.

Boris was going to come to his rescue, but where is he?, asked another source. His agreement means he will be paid when he delivers.

You won't see him performing a live show like Nigel Farage. What GB News is actually paying for is Boris in the studio exclusively on election night to talk about the expected collapse of the Conservative Party.

GB News has reported total losses of 76 million since its launch and has been warned of possible financial sanctions by Ofcom after breaching broadcasting rules 12 times in the past 18 months.

The channel, still struggling with an advertising boycott orchestrated by critics of its content, had to withdraw after its workforce increased from 175 in 2022 to 295 in May 2023.

Its political presenters remain well rewarded, with former minister Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg paying $324,000 for his prime-time show last year. Lee Anderson, a former Conservative MP and now Reformer, received $100,000.

Voluntary layoffs are being sought for the job cuts, which represent 14 percent of its workforce. Fees are reduced for panelists and guests, a staffer said.

Viewing figures have fallen since most-watched presenter Dan Wootton was suspended last September for his role in Laurence Fox's misogynistic rant on Wootton's nightly show.

The chain's main backer, the hedge fund tycoon, on Friday Mr Paul Marshallhas confirmed he is stepping down from the board of GB News parent company All Perspectives after three years.

Sir Paul's allies have rejected suggestions that distancing himself from GB News could help secure regulatory approval for an expected new takeover bid. The Daily Telegraph.

Sir Paul's removal from the board does not mean his commitment to GB News is any less, an official said. Launching a television channel is enormously expensive and losses now need to be cut. But for Paul it is about influencing the political debate, not profiting from it.

Announcing his resignation from the board, Sir Paul said: “I joined the company as a director for the start-up phase, but GB News is now on a safe growth trajectory.

I want to focus on my other business and philanthropic interests. I remain very engaged as a co-lead investor.

Lord Agnew, a former Treasury and Cabinet Office minister, will replace Sir Paul on the board.

He called GB News a company with huge opportunities as the industry undergoes digital transformation across existing and emerging platforms.

However, Andrew Neil, chairman and launch presenter of GB News, who resigned a few weeks later, told a Lords committee this week: “While the original business model was to break even at the end of year three, I think I can safely say that won't happen.

If there's a group of people who want to continue funding it because they like the ideology, that's up to them, but I have a hard time seeing how it could ever be profitable or even reach the break-even point.

Executives highlight GB News' growing digital impact. It is one of the fastest growing news brands in the UK, according to Press journals ranking, with its website audience up 167 percent year-over-year, reaching nine million people.

The GB News YouTube channel has 1.2 million subscribers and bosses are planning an expansion into the US, leveraging Farage's close relationship with Donald Trump to target Fox News viewers during the presidential race.

After rebuffing News UK's approaches to combining Talk TV with GB News, and after knocking out its rival as a linear TV business, the channel remains optimistic about its future, both on TV and online .

It is a difficult environment for any commercial broadcaster and the channel is taking steps to become financially self-sufficient, a source said. We regularly challenge Sky News and the aim is to become the UK's number one news channel by 2028.

A new poll revealing Labor is more popular than the Conservatives with GB News viewers suggests the channel is reaching voters in Red Wall towns who will decide the outcome of the general election.

Ofcom's announcement this week that politicians can continue to be TV presenters, provided programs demonstrate the required impartiality, even during an election, has removed an existential threat to GB News.

GB News and Sir Paul Marshall did not respond to requests for comment.