Priyanka Gandhi responds to Narendra Modi's mangalsutra attack: her uncle's nonsense at weddings | Latest news India





Senior Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi on Saturday likened Prime Minister Narendra Modi's incessant attacks on “wealth redistribution” to an uncle spouting nonsense from a corner at weddings. Priyanka Gandhi has responded to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's incessant attacks on the Congress over wealth redistribution. One day if such uncle Ji starts saying be careful, if Congress comes to power it will steal your jewelry and mangalsutra and give it to someone else, Priyanka Gandhi said at an election rally in Valsad, Gujarat. HT launches Crick-it, a one-stop destination to catch cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now! So what would you do after hearing all this, you would laugh! said Gandhi. Today, the Prime Minister of the country is telling you such nonsense because he thinks people will take his words seriously given the importance of the position he holds, she added. In recent days, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has shifted his line of attack from dynastic politics and corruption to the Congress's so-called wealth redistribution and inheritance tax plan. Prime Minister Modi claimed during his election rallies that the Congress party would take away gold jewelry, including the mangalsutra, from women and redistribute them. He is now warning people that Congress will enter their homes with an X-ray machine to conduct a search and then seize your ornaments along with mangalsutra kept in safes and give them to others. Is it possible? Is he doing this out of nervousness, replied Priyanka Gandhi. Read: Rahul Gandhi holds empty pot at Karnataka rally, takes Chombu to Narendra Modi's BJP She also targeted Modi over inflation, calling him a mehengai man. BJP leaders and candidates say they will amend the Constitution. But Prime Minister Narendra Modi denies it. This is their tactic, she said at a public rally organized in Dharampur village of tribal-dominated Valsad district in support of Congress candidate for the reserved ST Valsad Lok Sabha seat Anant Patel. Read: Congress may decide candidates for Amethi and Rae Bareli Lok Sabha seats today Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also took aim at Modi on Friday, saying he was scared and might even shed tears on stage. “You have heard the Prime Minister's speeches. He is scared. He may shed tears on stage,” Gandhi said.

